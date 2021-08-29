National Sports Day 2021: History and Significance of the Day Commemorating Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary

Sports teach us a lot of important life skills while also keeping us physically and mentally healthy. Maintaining a healthy level of physical activity and sports involvement offers several health advantages, including improved cardiovascular fitness, bone health, reduced risk of obesity, better sleep, and coordination and balance.

National Sports Day is observed by each country in order to encourage more people to participate in physical activities. Take a look at the history linked with National Sports Day, which is observed every year on August 29 in India, also known as Rashtirya Khel Diwas. We also take a look at significance as well as events held throughout India on this day.

History of National Sports Day

For the first time in 2012, National Sports Day was included in India’s list of national celebrations. India’s National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29. Major Dhyan Chand, widely known as the “Hockey Wizard" and “The Magician", was born on August 29, 1905, and National Sports Day is marked to celebrate his birthday.

He was a part of the Indian hockey team that won gold medals in three consecutive Summer Olympics, in 1928, 1932, and 1936. He began his hockey career with the British Indian Army’s regimental squad. He was given the name Dhyan Chand because of his enthusiasm for the sport.

Chand was given the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, by the Indian government in 1956.

Significance and celebration of the day

National Sports Day’s main goal is to promote awareness about the importance of sports and being physically active in daily life. The government has leveraged the event to launch a variety of sports-related projects since the inaugural observance of the day in India in 2012. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Khelo India campaign in 2018.

Several sports personalities receive significant sporting honours from India’s president, including the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards, and Dhyan Chand Awards. The Dhyan Chand Award recognises an athlete’s lifetime accomplishments in his or her sport.

