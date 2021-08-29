National Sports Day 2021: Upcoming Sports Stars That Inspire Us

Sports form an extremely important part of an Indian’s life since the beginning. Be it football in the neighbourhood fields, watching cricket with family, supporting our favourite teams in IPL, or badminton every evening – sports get introduced to us from such an early age that we can’t think of a life without it. While we appreciate the importance of sports in our lives on National Sports Day, we should also celebrate all the upcoming sports stars of the country, who inspire us and make us feel that the glass ceiling does not exist.

Here’s the list:

1. Mirabai Chanu – From carrying firewood in her childhood to winning the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics in women’s weightlifting, Mirabai makes us feel that nothing is impossible at all. The athlete’s shot to fame was at the age of 20, when she bagged the silver medal at the Commonwealth games.

2. PV Sindhu – This badminton athlete is the first woman to have brought home a silver medal from the RIO Olympics in 2016. Her consecutive win came in 2021, when she bagged a bronze medal in women’s badminton category from Tokyo Olympics. This 25-year-old athlete is currently ranked at world’s number seven and is one of the biggest hopes for our country in badminton.

3. Ravi Kumar Dahiya – A two-times Asian champion and a bronze medallist from the 2019 Wrestling Championship, Ravi brought the silver medal from this year’s Olympics in the 57kgs category. He lost the gold medal to Russian Olympic Committee wrestler and two times world champion Zavur Uguev.

4. Neeraj Chopra – Neeraj Chopra made India’s dream come true by bringing the gold medal from the Olympics, in the men’s javelin throw category. This 23-year-old athlete, who won the gold medal at 2018 Asian games, is the current heartthrob of the country.

5. Lovlina Borgohain – The Assamese boxer brought the bronze medal from the Olympics this year. She became the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics. She has also won bronze medals at the 2018 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships and the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

