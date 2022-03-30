National Weightlifting Camp Set to Begin with 26 Players, 7 Coaches and 5 Support Staff Members

A national weightlifting camp comprising 26 players, 7 coaches and 5 support staff members is set to begin on April 1.

The camp, which is being scheduled for a period of 30 days, will take place at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) NS NIS Patiala centre.

“It will cost the government a total of Rs 35,83,600 (Rupees thirty-five lacks eighty-three thousand and six hundred) which includes financial spending on coaches and support staff’s salary, Sports kit, food and travel cost, and money spent on campers boarding and lodging among other charges," SAI said in a statement on Tuesday.

The camp will conclude on April 30 and has been organised to prepare the weightlifters for upcoming competitions such as the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

