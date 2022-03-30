CHANGE LANGUAGE
National Weightlifting Camp Set to Begin with 26 Players, 7 Coaches and 5 Support Staff Members

Weightlifting representative image (Reuters Photo)

The national weightlifting camp comprising 26 players, seven coaches and five support staff members will be held at Sports Authority of India's Patiala centre

A national weightlifting camp comprising 26 players, 7 coaches and 5 support staff members is set to begin on April 1.

The camp, which is being scheduled for a period of 30 days, will take place at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) NS NIS Patiala centre.

“It will cost the government a total of Rs 35,83,600 (Rupees thirty-five lacks eighty-three thousand and six hundred) which includes financial spending on coaches and support staff’s salary, Sports kit, food and travel cost, and money spent on campers boarding and lodging among other charges," SAI said in a statement on Tuesday.

The camp will conclude on April 30 and has been organised to prepare the weightlifters for upcoming competitions such as the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

first published:March 30, 2022, 18:35 IST