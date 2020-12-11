National Weightlifting Camp to Be Shifted from Patiala to Mumbai for Two Months

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has decided to shift the national camp from Patiala to Mumbai for two months, starting December 21, to ensure that lifters train in higher temperatures that are anticipated at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Eight weightlifters will be a part of the two-month camp to be held at Railway's Mahalakshmi Stadium in Mumbai. While Patiala's summer is intense, the city experiences cold weather at this time of the year.

"We have decided to shift the camp to Mumbai because of the cold weather in Patiala," IWLF General Secretary Sahdev Yadav told.