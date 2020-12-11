News18 Logo

National Weightlifting Camp to Be Shifted from Patiala to Mumbai for Two Months
1-MIN READ

National Weightlifting Camp to Be Shifted from Patiala to Mumbai for Two Months

Weightlifting (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Weightlifting (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The weightlifting national camp has been moved from Patiala to Mumbai for two months to ensure that lifters train in higher temperatures that are anticipated at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has decided to shift the national camp from Patiala to Mumbai for two months, starting December 21, to ensure that lifters train in higher temperatures that are anticipated at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Eight weightlifters will be a part of the two-month camp to be held at Railway's Mahalakshmi Stadium in Mumbai. While Patiala's summer is intense, the city experiences cold weather at this time of the year.

"We have decided to shift the camp to Mumbai because of the cold weather in Patiala," IWLF General Secretary Sahdev Yadav told.


