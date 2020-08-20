Nationals-Braves postponed by rain, DH planned for Sept. 4

ATLANTA The game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sept. 4. The Nationals return to Atlanta for what had been scheduled as a three-game series from Sept. 4-6.

The postponement spoiled the planned major league debut of Braves outfielder Cristian Pache, who was scheduled to start in left field and hit ninth.

Pache was recalled from the Braves’ alternate training site on Tuesday when outfielder Nick Markakis went on the 10-day injured list after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

Pache has primarily played center field in the minor leagues, but manager Brian Snitker said he planned to have the rookie play in the expansive left field at Truist Park and let him run around. Ender Inciarte was in the lineup in center field.

The Braves and Nationals split the first two games of the series.

The NL East rivals are scheduled to play each other 10 times in this pandemic-shortened season, including a four-game series at Washington from Sept. 10-13.

TRAINERS ROOM

Nationals: LHP Sean Doolittle (right knee inflammation) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session and could face hitters on Friday. He felt OK, manager Dave Martinez said. … 1B Howie Kendrick (hamstring) missed his fifth straight start. Martinez said Kendrick has improved but has been protected from even pinch-hitting duty in an attempt to avoid aggravating the injury. Martinez said he hopes Kendrick can play on Friday night.

Braves: There was no update on Markakis, who already has had one negative test for the coronavirus.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Washington is off on Thursday and opens an eight-game homestand on Friday night when LHP Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.91) faces Miami.

Braves: Following an off day on Thursday, LHP Max Fried (3-0, 1.24) will try for his fourth straight win when Atlanta opens a series against Philadelphia on Friday night. Fried threw five scoreless innings in an 8-0 win over the Phillies on Aug. 9.

___

Also Watch Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Downpour Lash Delhi-NCR; Roads & Underpasses Inundated In Gurugram

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor