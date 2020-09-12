Nationals Outlast Braves 8-7 On Taylor's Single In 12th

WASHINGTON: Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending single in the 12th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 8-7 on Friday night after blowing a five-run lead for the second straight game.

Nationals relievers Kyle Finnegan and James Borque (1-0) worked out of bases-loaded jams in the 11th and 12th innings, respectively, and the NL East-leading Braves couldn’t score in three extra frames with a runner starting at second base.

Adam Eaton began the 12th on second for Washington and advanced to third on Trea Turner’s lineout. Juan Soto was walked intentionally before Grant Dayton (2-1) allowed Taylor’s single.

It was the longest game of the season by innings for both teams. Washington jumped out to a 5-0 lead for the second straight night after Atlanta rallied to win 7-6 on Thursday.

This time, the Braves tied it at 7 by scoring three runs in the ninth with two outs against Daniel Hudson, who blew a save for the fourth time this season.

___

