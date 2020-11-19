Nations Cup: Ford Back On Bench For England Against Ireland

LONDON: George Ford will make his comeback from an Achilles injury after being named among the reserves by England for the Autumn Nations Cup match against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ford missed the recent wins over Italy and Georgia to undergo treatment on the longstanding issue but, restored to full fitness, was selected as flyhalf cover by coach Eddie Jones on Thursday.

Owen Farrell continues as chief playmaker amid an unchanged backline following a 40-0 win against the Georgians that has placed England on top of Group A ahead of matches against Ireland and Wales.

Powerful centre Ollie Lawrence is given another chance to bring ball-carrying muscle to the midfield alongside Henry Slade.

Flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill return to the starting lineup, allowing Maro Itoje to revert to lock and join Joe Launchbury in the second row.

Props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler are recalled.

___

England: Elliot Daly, Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Jonny May, Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Joe Launchbury, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, George Ford, Max Malins

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports