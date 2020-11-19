News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Nats Add Lefty Sam Clay, Looking For Bullpen Help

Nats Add Lefty Sam Clay, Looking For Bullpen Help

Looking for lefthanded help in the bullpen, the Washington Nationals have reached agreement with longtime minor leaguer Sam Clay on a oneyear contract.

WASHINGTON: Looking for left-handed help in the bullpen, the Washington Nationals have reached agreement with longtime minor leaguer Sam Clay on a one-year contract.

The Nationals made the announcement Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Clay spent seven seasons in the Minnesota system. He was part of the Twins 60-player pool this year but hasnt pitched in the majors.

Clay reached Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2019 while also spending time in Double-A. He went a combined 4-4 with 10 saves and a 3.25 ERA and led all minor leaguers with a groundball rate of 71.3%.

Clay has given up just one home run in 188 2-3 innings since the start of the 2017 season.

This season, the Nationals took a similar chance with reliever Kyle Finnegan, who had spent seven years in Oaklands minor league system without ever making the majors. The 29-year-old righty was 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA in 25 games for Washington in the pandemic-shortened season.

Clay will get $575,000 in the majors and $90,000 in the minors.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 19, 2020, 5:21 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...