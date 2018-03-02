English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navjot Kaur Scripts History at Asian Wrestling Championships
Navjot Kaur scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.
Navjot Kaur. (Image Credits: United World Wrestling Video Screenshot)
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Navjot Kaur scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.
Navjot thrashed Japan's Miya Imai 9-1 in the final to emerge champion in the women's 65 kilogram category.
Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik took bronze in the women's 62kg category with a hard fought 10-7 win in the play-off over Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazhakstan.
India now have a medal tally of one gold, one silver and four bronze in the competition.
Navjot dominated the final bout and relied on her strong defence to thwart Miya's fast paced attacks in the initial stages.
She opened up a 2-0 lead with a counter-attack before bolstering the advantage to 5-0 just before the break.
Miya was forced to adopt an attacking aproach in the second and final round but Navjot continued to dominate and wrap up a comprehensive win.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
