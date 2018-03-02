GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Navjot Kaur Scripts History at Asian Wrestling Championships

Navjot Kaur scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.

IANS

Updated:March 2, 2018, 9:58 PM IST
Navjot Kaur. (Image Credits: United World Wrestling Video Screenshot)
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Navjot Kaur scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.

Navjot thrashed Japan's Miya Imai 9-1 in the final to emerge champion in the women's 65 kilogram category.



Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik took bronze in the women's 62kg category with a hard fought 10-7 win in the play-off over Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazhakstan.

India now have a medal tally of one gold, one silver and four bronze in the competition.

Navjot dominated the final bout and relied on her strong defence to thwart Miya's fast paced attacks in the initial stages.

She opened up a 2-0 lead with a counter-attack before bolstering the advantage to 5-0 just before the break.

Miya was forced to adopt an attacking aproach in the second and final round but Navjot continued to dominate and wrap up a comprehensive win.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
