NBA 2020-21: Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch BOS vs BKN Telecast, Team News

After getting off to a winning start in the season, Boston Celtics will go up against Brooklyn Nets in NBA 2020-21. Celtics beat Milwaukee Bucks in the last game by a narrow margin (122-121) in a thrilling contest. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were on top of their games as they scored 33 and 30 points respectively. Jeff Teague also provided crucial 19 points that helped the side go toe to toe with the Bucks. In the end, they were well rewarded as they barely came out on top.

Brooklyn Nets also made a brilliant start to their campaign as they took down Golden State Warriors in their opening game. Kyrie Irving scored the maximum 26 points, followed by Kevin Durant’s 22 and Caris LeVert’s 20. They totally outplayed the Warriors to finish the game by 125-99 points.

Celtics would be wary of their next opponents as they had suffered a terrible loss at their hands in the Preseason. Nets beat them 113-89 in a match that saw Durant score a maximum of 25 points. Nets would certainly want to maintain their dominance in the upcoming game.

The match will be played at 3:30 am IST on Saturday at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

When will the NBA 2020-21 match between Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets start?

The match will be played on December 26 (Saturday).

Where will the NBA 2020-21 match between Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets be played?

The match will be played at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

What time will the NBA 2020-21 match between Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the NBA 2020-21 match between Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets?

The NBA 2020-21 matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the NBA 2020-21 match between Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets?

The live streaming of all NBA 2020-21 games will be available through subscription-based NBA League Pass. Fans will have to buy the NBA League PASS to enjoy the games Live in India.

The NBA League Pass can be bought online on the official website of NBA at watch.nba.com/streaming-subscriptions

NBA 2020-21 Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Probable Playing V’s

NBA 2020-21, Boston Celtics probable starting line-up vs Brooklyn Nets: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis

NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets probable starting line-up vs Boston Celtics: Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan