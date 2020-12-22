NBA 2020-21: How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Today's Match in India

The Brooklyn Nets is set to face the Golden State Warriors on the opening night of the NBA regular season. Both teams are looking on top of their games following an impressive performance in the preseason.

The Nets line-up is stacked with two of the biggest names in the game including Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving was fantastic in the preseason where he helped the Nets beat the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.

The Warriors might have a tough time as they will miss two of their stars, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. But they have Stephen Curry on their side who is one of the greatest shooters ever. Fans are psyched to see the two giants go head to head here. The game will begin at 5:30 am IST on Wednesday.

How to livestream Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors match online

The NBA 2020-21 matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. Live streaming of NBA will be available on the subscription-based NBA League Pass. Fans will have to buy the NBA League PASS to enjoy the games Live in India.

The NBA League Pass can be bought online on the official website of NBA at watch.nba.com/streaming-subscriptions

The League Pass Annual is the best value subscription option available for Rs 999, while the League Pass Monthly comes at a price of Rs 99. The subscription includes every NBA game live and on-demand plus access to Final games from the last 20 years. The Day Pass will give you 24 hours access to Live and on-demand games. It is priced at Rs 69.

The NBA games can be watched on the NBA app using any smartphone or PC. The app allows in-stream stats and graphics.

How to watch NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors on NBA app:

Step 1: Download NBA: Live Games and Scores app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Create your account on the app or NBA website using your Email Address

Step 3: Choose a subscription package between League Pass Annual, League Pass Monthly and Day Pass

Step 4: Enjoy the Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors match

The Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors game will begin at 5:30 am IST on Wednesday.