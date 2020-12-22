NBA 2020-21: How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Today's Match in India

The Los Angeles Lakers will begin their title defense on the opening night against rivals Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, December 23, at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles.

The current NBA set-up is divided into two categories right now- the LA Lakers and the rest of the league. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have further strengthened their roster with the acquisition of Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol in the offseason. All these players have shown their brilliance in the preseason.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Clippers open their 2020-21 season against the Lakers operating from the crosstown venue. They will hope to come up with positive nets in the sets having lost all their preseason games. The Clippers have lost rhythm for extended periods as their progress was hinged on individual brilliance, even though it came in patches. Kawhi Leonard may be aided with Paul George's renewed presence might help them in the scrimmages is a positive sign.

The game will begin at 8:30 am IST on Wednesday.

How to live stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers match online

The NBA 2020-21 matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. Live streaming of NBA will be available on the subscription-based NBA League Pass. Fans will have to buy the NBA League PASS to enjoy the games Live in India.

The NBA League Pass can be bought online on the official website of NBA at watch.nba.com/streaming-subscriptions

The League Pass Annual is the best value subscription option available for Rs 999, while the League Pass Monthly comes at a price of Rs 99. The subscription includes every NBA game live and on-demand plus access to Final games from the last 20 years. The Day Pass will give you 24 hours access to Live and on-demand games. It is priced at Rs 69.

The NBA games can be watched on the NBA app using any smartphone or PC. The app allows in-stream stats and graphics.

How to watch NBA 2020-21, Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers on NBA app:

Step 1: Download “NBA: Live Games and Scores” app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Create your account on the app or NBA website using your Email Address

Step 3: Choose a subscription package between League Pass Annual, League Pass Monthly and Day Pass

Step 4: Enjoy the Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers match

