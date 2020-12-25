NBA 2020-21: Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch MIA vs NOP Telecast, Team News

After losing the season opener to Orlando Magic, Miami Heat will now play their second game on Christmas when they lock horns with New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. Previous year’s finalists Heat can count on Bam Abdeyo’s impressive form from the last game as he grabbed a double-double with 25 points and 11 boards. Jimmy Butler can be expected to come back well rested, he played a crucial part in the team’s incredible run to the NBA final in the previous season.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans come into this game after a comfortable win (113-99) against the Toronto Raptors. Brandon Ingram and JJ Reddick co-operated to score 47 points to give their side a thumping victory. The Pelicans can now boast of the star power of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball and the team looks far more confident in possession of the ball.

The NBA 2020-21 game between Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans is scheduled to start at 10:30pm IST on December 25

NBA 2020-21 Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans Probable Playing V’s

NBA 2020-21, Miami Heat probable starting line-up vs New Orleans Pelicans: Tyler Herro (PG), Jimmy Butler (SG), Duncan Robinson (SF), Maurice Harkless (PF), Bam Adebayo (C)

NBA 2020-21, New Orleans Pelicans probable starting line-up vs Miami Heat: Lonzo Ball (PG), Josh Hart (SG), Brandon Ingram (SF), Zion Williamson (PF), Steven Adams (C)