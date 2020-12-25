NBA 2020-21: Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch MIL vs GSW Telecast, Team News

After losing their opening matches, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors will face each other in the NBA 2020-21 on December 26, Saturday. The NBA 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors match will begin at 1 am IST.

Bucks were handed a heartbreaking loss by Boston Celtics in the last game by 122-121. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the top scorer with 35 points, but his heroics fell short in the end. Warriors were beaten by a familiar foe Brooklyn Nets, in a match that features some of the biggest stars of the game. Stephen Curry managed 20 points, while James Wiseman scored 19. But it was not nearly enough against the Nets who had Kyrie Irving (26) and Kevin Durant (22) on their side to tip the balance in their favour. Warriors lost by 125-99 points.

Both sides would be hoping to move on from their losses and bring their best in the upcoming game. The match will be played at the Fiserv Forum arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

When will the NBA 2020-21 match between Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors start?

The match will be played on December 26, Saturday.

Where will the NBA 2020-21 match between Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The match will be played at the Fiserv Forum arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What time will the NBA 2020-21 match between Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors begin?

The match will begin at 1:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the NBA 2020-21 match between Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors?

The NBA 2020-21 matches will not be available on any TV channel in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the NBA 2020-21 match between Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors?

The live streaming of all NBA 2020-21 games will be available through subscription-based NBA League Pass. Fans will have to buy the NBA League PASS to enjoy the games Live in India.

The NBA League Pass can be bought online on the official website of NBA at watch.nba.com/ streaming-subscriptions

NBA 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Probable Playing V’s

NBA 2020-21, Milwaukee Bucks probable starting line-up vs Golden State Warriors: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

NBA 2020-21, Golden State Warriors probable starting line-up vs Milwaukee Bucks: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, James Wiseman