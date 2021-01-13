NBA 2020-21 Weekly Round-up: LeBron James Extends Record; Stephen Curry Back with a Bang

We take a look at the top performers from Week two and three of NBA 2020-21 season.

LeBron James extends his record:

Dec 31: LeBron James celebrated his 36th birthday by becoming the first player in NBA history to have 1,000 straight games with at least 10 points

LeBron took the hook shot with 6:15 left in the second quarter and San Antonio gave him 11 points for the game, marking the 1,000th straight game scoring in double-digits, a milestone that will be difficult to match. Additionally, James owns the longest streak in NBA history surpassing Michael Jordan’s mark of 866 games and he continues to extend the record every time he comes on court

The return of Stephen Curry:

Jan 2: Two-time MVP Stephen Curry got his swagger back, scoring a career-high 62 points as the Golden State Warriors outgunned the Portland Trail Blazers 137-122 Curry went 18-for-31 from the field, 8-for-16 from beyond the arc and 18-for-19 from the free-throw line. The lone missed free throw snapped a streak of 80 straight.

Curry scored those 62 points in 36 minutes, and scoring over 30 points in both halves

Luka Doncic enters record books, again:

Jan 7: Early into the 2020-21 season, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic has got his name in record books. In the win against Houston Rockets, Doncic broke and set multiple all-time records with the season’s first triple-double, his 1000th career assist, first triple-double of the season, and 26th of his career. He has more 30-15-10 triple-doubles before turning 22 than the rest of the players in NBA history. Not to forget, he led the team in all three categories of points, rebounds and assists for the 39th instance, a franchise record already

LaMelo Ball creates history

Jan 9: In his rookie season, LaMelo Ball has created history already In the game against the Atlanta Hawks, LaMelo recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists which led to the victory of the Charlotte Hornets over the Hawks 113-105 . The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days. He also became the only fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player ever to get that career-high

Top games to watch in the Week 4. Catch all the action on the NBA League Pass

Jan 14 - New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers @ 8:30 am

Jan 14 - Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets @ 8:30 am

Jan 14 - Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks @ 6:00 am

Jan 14 - Atlanta Hawks vs Portland Trailblazers @ 8:30 am

Jan 14 - Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers @ 8:30 am

Jan 14 - Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers @ 8:30 am