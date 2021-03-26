NBA 2021: Rajon Rondo Back in LA, Victor Oladipo Finds Third Team This Season

TWO TIME ALL-STAR VICTOR OLADIPO HEADS TO MIAMI HEAT

Miami Heat acquired guard Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, and a 2022 draft pick swap.

RAJON RONDO RETURNS TO LA, THIS TIME WITH CLIPPERS

Oladipo, a two-time NBA All-Star, has appeared in 29 games (all starts) this season for two teams already (Indiana Pacers & Houston Rockets). After a relatively short stint with the Rockets, Oladipo is heading back to the Eastern Conference with 20-21 NBA Finalists Heat. Oladipo has also been the only player in the NBA to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.90 steals over the last three combined seasons.

The LA Clippers acquired Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Lou Williams, two second-round draft picks (Portland 2023, LAC 2027) and cash considerations.

Rondo, a two-time NBA champion, four-time All-Star, and two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member has played with Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, the Lakers, and Atlanta. In 900 regular-season games (731 starts), he’s averaged 10.0 points, 8.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 30.6 minutes. Not only does Rondo offer experience and leadership but also brings championship winning mentality to the Clippers.

DENVER NUGGETS BAG AARON GORDON

The Denver Nuggets acquired forwards Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark from Orlando in exchange for guards Gary Harris and RJ Hampton and a future first round pick.

Gordon spent the first seven years of his career in Orlando as the fourth overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. Having appeared in 25 games this season (all starts), Gordon is averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting a career-high 37.5% from three, joining new teammate Nikola Jokic as one of just 16 players to average over 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. With this addition, Nuggets look good to better their last season’s Western Conference finals appearance performance.