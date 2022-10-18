NBA 2022-23: All You Need to Know About Upcoming Season of NBA

The new season of NBA will kickstart from Wednesday at TD Garden, Boston where Boston Celtics will lash against the Philadelphia 76ers. It will another exciting season where all the teams will look to achieve glory. Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will be frontrunners in the Eastern Conference while Stephen Curry and LeBron James are the two players who will be highlighting the Western group.

Which teams are playing in the NBA?

Thirty teams will participate in the upcoming season of NBA which will be divided into two Conferences – Eastern and Western. The long season will witness each team playing 82 games.

After the group stage matches, the team placed in the top 6 from each conference at the end of the season will seal their place in the Playoffs, While 7th to 10 have to face each other in a play-in tournament as only two of them will make it to the playoffs after that.

NBA Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers

Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns

Houston Rockets

Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings

NBA Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors

Atlanta Hawks

Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers

New York Knicks

Charlotte Hornets

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards

NBA Playoffs Rounds

Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs where there will be three rounds – Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals. The top two teams from NBA Conference Playoffs will clash for the Larry O’Brien trophy in NBA Finals.

Opening Matches of All Teams

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers – October 19 – 7:30 AM IST

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers – October 19 – 5:00 AM IST

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic – October 20 – 4:30 AM IST

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards – October 20 – 4:30 AM IST

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers – October 20 – 5:00 AM IST

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls – October 20 – 5:00 AM IST

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans – October 20 – 5:00 AM IST

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets – October 20 – 5:00 AM IST

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks – October 20 – 5:00 AM IST

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder – October 20 – 5:30 AM IST

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets – October 20 – 5:30 AM IST

Utha Jazz vs Denver Nuggets October 20 – 6:30 AM IST

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks October 20 – 7:30 AM IST

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers – October 20 – 7:30 AM IST

Where to watch NBA Regular Season and Playoffs matches?

The upcoming season of NBA will be broadcast on Sports 18 in India. The matches will also be live stream on Voot Select and Jio TV. You can also watch it on NBA.com and NBA mobile application on a subscription basis.

