NBA 2022-23 Season: All You Need to Know About The Favourites, Dark Horses And Disappointments

The 2022-23 NBA season is all set to take centerstage with opening clash between Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at TD Garden, Boston. The opening day will also witness a highly anticipated match between reigning champions Golden State Warriors and Lebron James’ LA Lakers. Here is a sneak peek into the favourites and wild cards of the upcoming NBA season.

NBA Eastern Conference

Title favourites: Milwaukee Bucks

The 2021 champions will look to reclaim their title this season after missing out on Eastern Finals last season. The seven-game series against Boston Celtics cost them a place in the finals. The return of Khris Middleton will boost their confidence going into the next season. They have strong bench strength in Jrue Holiday and Jevon Carter. While having a two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on their side definitely makes them a favourite.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Disappointment: Boston Celtics

Boston will start their campaign against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday but things will not be the same for them this season. They lack depth in their bench strength and if any major injury occurs they will be under immense pressure. Robert Williams already sustained an injury before the start of the season. The off-field controversy regarding their coach Ike Udoke is also expected to hamper their upcoming season.

Dark Horses: Atlanta Hawks

The inclusion of Dejonte Murray on their side is expected to boost the Atlanta Hawks chances in the upcoming season. Trae Young and Murray will be they key for Hawks to produce something special but the defense has to put up a collective effort to make it work.

NBA Western Conference

Title favourites: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry’s side will be the favourites once again and it won’t be any surprise if they manage to defend their title. The key reason behind Warriors success is their core team which remained intact in the past few seasons. Curry is undoubtedly one of the best in the business and the Warriors will bank on him to get the job done for his team once again.

Also Read: ‘India Will Not Travel to Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 to Take Place at a Neutral Venue’

Disappointment: LA Lakers

Lakers will start their campaign against Golden State Warriors and it will be an uphill task for them to start their season with a season. They have one of the greatest of all time in LeBron James but they don’t have depth in their attacking department. If any injury issue persists with LeBron or Anthony Davis, the Lakers are going to be in massive trouble.

Dark Horses: Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies have some of the brightest talents in NBA this season with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Danny Green and it will be an opportunity for them to showcase their skills in front of the biggies this season. They have good bench strength which will help them sustain longer in the West.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here