NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022: All You Need to Know About The Showpiece Event

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will feature two enthralling preseason matches this week. The NBA will be in the United Arab Emirates for the first time. Emiratis will have the opportunity to witness some of the world’s finest basketball players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young in live action. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will clash twice in the preseason encounters on Thursday and Saturday. Both matches will be played at the new Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

NBA is capitalizing on its worldwide appeal by conducting games in a variety of nations. Apart from the UAE, Japan hosted two preseason games earlier this week between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards.

Hosting NBA games in the UAE deepens the NBA’s globalization of basketball. Adam Silver is expanding the league and boosting its global prominence. The league’s global activities were initiated by the late David Stern. His idea made the NBA popular in many European and Asian nations. Silver is attempting to pick up where Stern left off.

Both sides will be aiming to pick up wins and show off their balling prowess when they meet in the Games.

Ahead of the preseason matches, here is all you need to know about the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022:

Which are the teams featuring in NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will play two preseason games as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.

When will the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 matches be played?

The matches will be played on Thursday, October 6, and on Saturday, October 8.

Where will the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 matches be played?

The matches will be played at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.



Where will the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 matches be telecast?

The matches will not be telecast in India.

Where will the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 matches be streamed?

The matches will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

