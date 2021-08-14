NBA Academy India Graduate Riyanshu Negi Commits to Crandall University

NBA Academy India graduate Riyanshu Negi has committed to Crandall University in New Brunswick, Canada. Negi, will attend Crandall University on a scholarship starting September and become the third NBA Academy India graduate to sign with a collegiate program in North America.

Negi, who joined NBA Academy India in 2017 as part of the inaugural class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program, most recently played for DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida.

During his time at NBA Academy India, the 19-year-old shooting guard from Roorkee, Uttarakhand competed in several international basketball events, including the 2017 and 2018 NBA Academy Games and 2017 NBA Asia Pacific Camp in China.

“I am incredibly grateful to Crandall University and coach Todd for this opportunity and look forward to developing my game and contributing to the Chargers’ campaigns on the court, while also advancing my academic goals,” said Negi. “I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey and showing continued faith in my abilities.”

“The Crandall Men’s Basketball Program is extremely excited to welcome Riyanshu Negi to the team. Riyanshu brings a very high basketball IQ with him and the ability to shoot the ball from deep,” said Todd McKillop, head coach, Crandall University. “He also has great maturity and plenty of leadership potential and will be a great fit within our program’s culture.”

In addition to Negi, five other NBA Academy India student-athletes have committed to high-school, prep school and collegiate basketball programs in the U.S.: Jagshaanbir Singh (Golden State Prep, Point Park University), Pranav Prince (First Love Christian Academy), Amaan Sandhu (First Love Christian Academy), Harshwardhan Tomar (KEBA Preparatory School) and Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak (North Park University). Princepal Singh became the first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract when he joined NBA G League Ignite for the 2020-21 season. NBA Academy India, which is supported by official partner ACG, is an elite basketball training center for the top prospects from throughout India and the first of its kind in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here