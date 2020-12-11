News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Other Sports»NBA and NBPA Announce 8 New Positive Covid-19 Tests
1-MIN READ

NBA and NBPA Announce 8 New Positive Covid-19 Tests

Basketball Representative (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Basketball Representative (Photo Credit: Twitter)

NBA and NBPA announced that eight new players have returned positive for coronavirus after the latest round of tests.

The NBA and NBPA on Thursday announced that eight new players having returned positive results for COVID-19 in the latest round of tests.

The league did testing on 541 players since Dec. 2.

The Toronto Raptors announced earlier this week that three members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 during the league-mandated testing period.

The Portland Trail Blazers shut down their training facility last Sunday due to positive tests for the virus within the organization.

This past Tuesday the Golden State Warriors announced that two players tested positive, while the Washington Wizards announced one positive test for a player.

NBA players who returned a positive test during the initial testing phase are isolated until they are cleared under rules established by the NBA and the NBPA in accordance with CDC guidance.

The last round of testing administered Nov. 24 to Dec. 1 saw 48 players return positive tests, or 8.8 percent.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...