SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

NBA and NHL Team Owner James Dolan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

James Dolan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

James Dolan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

James Dolan, who tested positive for coronavirus, is the owner of NBA team New York Knicks and NHL's New York Rangers.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 11:43 AM IST
Share this:

Los Angeles: American business tycoon and New York Knicks owner James Dolan has been diagnosed with COVID-19, becoming the first US major sports owner to test positive for the virus, the Knicks announced Saturday night.

The 64-year-old Dolan, who also owns the National Hockey League's New York Rangers, is self isolating after experiencing "little to no symptoms".

In a tweet, the Knicks said Dolan continues to carry out his duties as the executive chairman of the New York-based sports and entertainment company Madison Square Garden Co.

The NBA postponed its regular season after several players, including Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The NHL has also suspended its season over coronavirus fears.

Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that one of their players had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, becoming the third NHL player to be stricken with COVID-19.

The United States has reported more than 120,000, cases of the new coronavirus, the highest in the world, and a death toll of around 2,190.

Dolan is from New York which has become the hotspot of the pandemic in America. As of Saturday night, the state had reported more than 670 deaths and 52,000 cases.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story