NBA: Brook Lopez Helps Milwaukee Bucks Ground Atlanta Hawks

Brook Lopez stepped up when it mattered the most as Milwaukee Bucks beat Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) taking a 3-2 lead in the series. With their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo watching from the bench, four of the Bucks’ starters tallied over 22 points putting Hawks one game away from elimination.

While Lopez led the scoring for Bucks with 33, Khris Middleton got 26 with 13 rebounds and eight assists, Jrue Holiday tallying 25, and Bobby Portis registered a playoff-high of 22. For Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic stepped up with 28 points, but Hawks missed the creative spark their star player Trae Young provided them through the Playoffs.

Bucks showed intent and aggression as they led by 20 points at one point in the first quarter. The home team never conceded the lead and the closest Hawks came was at 65-59 at the start of the 3rd quarter.

“They were more physical. They hit us in the mouth, and we just did not recover from that," said Hawks coach Nate McMillan. “They were more aggressive team from start to finish tonight."

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was happy how Portis played his role of the backup big man in Antetokounmpo’s absence. “He brings that passion for the game, for life. He’s fun to be around. I think the crowd can feel that. His teammates can feel that. Coaches can feel it," said Budenholzer.

As the series moves back to Atlanta, Hawks will be hoping their star player Trae Young is back for must-win Game 6 on Saturday (Sunday morning IST). “We’ve got to get back home and get ourselves ready to take care of business at home… I expect us to respond. It’s do-or-die now," said McMillan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here