At the NBA All-Star Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver introduced new personalized options that would be part of the future live game streaming experience, including a feature for fans to scan their own avatar into a live NBA game via the NBA App and replace an NBA player.

Silver scanned and inserted legendary host Ahmad Rashad into a live Utah Jazz game. NBA shared a video clip of the same on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

The post read “NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils streaming experience of the future via the NBA App - and you can be in it!"

Silver began by creating an avatar of Rashad and demonstrated how to add the avatar into the video footage.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils streaming experience of the future via the NBA App - and you can be in it! pic.twitter.com/FKYJvskf0H— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2023

The result was a high graphic version of the scanned avatar appearing on the stream without disturbing the real-life aspects of the footage.

In addition to the avatar option, the future telecast will offer fans more customized experiences, including a wider selection of alternate languages, high-profile influencer and celebrity commentary, the ability to transport the game to virtual locations, new animated graphics, integrated betting and enhanced camera angles.

The NBA has tried to explore multiple advancements in the tech field with trying to enhance the user experience in recent years. This strategy goes hand in hand with the international outreach programs through which NBA attempts to expand their fanbase.

They have explored multiple avenues to expand their market through means such as pre-season games, such as the one recently held in Abu Dhabi, which was the middle east’s first-ever hosting of the event.

The NBA also has academies worldwide through which they inculcate a culture for the sport at the grassroots level as they seek to capitalise on the international boom basketball has been enjoying off-late.

