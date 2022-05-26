NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Miami Heats vs Boston Celtics – All You Need to Know

This is the fifth playoff meeting between the teams. Miami Heats has won the last three, two in the conference finals, after the Boston Celtics took the first one in the opening round of the 2010 playoffs. Boston is in the conference finals for the fourth time in the last six years, but the Celtics haven’t advanced further since falling in the 2010 NBA Finals. Butler is also leading all players in the postseason with 2.1 steals per game. Boston’s Al Horford is the career leader in postseason games without ever reaching the NBA Finals. He has played in 135. The Heat are 6-0 at home in the playoffs. The Celtics are 4-1 on the road.

Rivalry Renewed

Miami and Boston are meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in the last three seasons. The Heat defeated the Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, a series that included Miami forward-center Bam Adebayo’s iconic block against Boston forward Jayson Tatum in overtime of Game 1. These teams initially forged a rivalry when they faced each other in the playoffs three consecutive seasons from 2010-12, culminating with the Heat’s seven-game series victory over the Celtics in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

Standard of Excellence

The Heat and Celtics have been two of the NBA’s most consistently successful franchises in recent years. Miami has reached the Conference Finals for the sixth time in the last 12 seasons, all under head coach Erik Spoelstra, who earlier this season was named one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History. Boston, led by first-year head coach Ime Udoka, has advanced to this round for the fourth time in the last six seasons and seventh time in 15 seasons.

Jimmy and Jayson

Miami forward Jimmy Butler and Boston forward Jayson Tatum lead their respective teams as two of the best all-around players in the game. Butler, a six-time NBA All-Star, averaged 28.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals in the first two playoff rounds. Tatum, already a three-time NBA All-Star at the age of 24, averaged 28.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in the first two playoff rounds.

Defense Wins Championships

These are two of the best defensive teams in the NBA. Miami and Boston are both stocked with hard-nosed players who take pride in stopping the opponent and have developed terrific team chemistry on the defensive end of the court. Guard Marcus Smart, the 2021-22 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, sets the tone for Boston. Miami’s defense is built around Bam Adebayo, the rare big man who can guard all five positions.

Handing Out the Hardware

As part of a reimagined lineup of trophies for the NBA Playoffs, the winning team in the Eastern Conference Finals will receive The Bob Cousy Trophy and the Most Valuable Player of the series will receive The Larry Bird Trophy. Cousy, a six-time NBA champion, has been selected to every Anniversary Team in league history (25th, 35th, 50th and 75th). Bird won three NBA championships, three NBA MVP awards and two NBA Finals MVP honors.

