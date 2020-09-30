NBA Finals 2020, Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: All the Numbers You Need to Know

The Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat and the Western Conference champion Los Angeles Lakers will tip off the NBA Finals 2020 presented on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. eastern Time in the United States. The NBA Finals will reach fans live in 215 countries and territories in 48 languages.

Here is a by-the-numbers look at the NBA Restart and NBA Finals 2020 presented by YouTube TV.

MIAMI HEAT VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS

4 – Miami is seeking its fourth NBA championship.

5 – The Heat is the first fifth seed to reach the NBA Finals since the current playoff format was implemented in the 1983-84 season.

10 – Miami and Los Angeles both finished in 10th place in their respective conferences last season, making this the first NBA Finals to feature two teams that did not qualify for the playoffs the previous season.

17 – The Lakers are trying to win their 17th NBA championship, which would tie the Boston Celtics for the most in league history.

PLAYERS, COACHES AND EXECUTIVES

4 – Heat President Pat Riley coached the Lakers to four NBA championships during the 1980s.

5 – Miami’s Erik Spoelstra is making his fifth NBA Finals appearance as a head coach.

10 – LeBron James will play in his 10th NBA Finals, joining Bill Russell (12), Sam Jones (11) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (10) as the only players with 10 or more appearances.

15 – Fifteen players competing in this season’s NBA Finals have played in the NBA G League, including six Lakers and nine members of the Heat.

29.6 – Los Angeles’ Anthony Davis is averaging 29.6 points in his playoff career. Only two players have a higher playoff scoring average (minimum 25 games): Michael Jordan (33.4 ppg) and Allen Iverson (29.7 ppg).

2000 – Miami rookie Tyler Herro will be the first player born in the 2000s to play in the NBA Finals.

THE NBA CAMPUS AT DISNEY

3 – Three hotels at Disney World have been used to house players, coaches, team basketball staffs, media, broadcasters and league personnel living in the Orlando campus.

12/85 – Both the Lakers and Heat are now in their 12th week living at the Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs. Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Sept. 30 marks the 85th consecutive day on campus for both teams.

22 – Twenty-two NBA teams assembled in Florida to complete the 2019-20 season.

115 – More than 115 vehicles have been used to transport players, coaches, referees, support staff, venue operators, media and network television personnel throughout the campus.

150/100 – Close to 150 NBA personnel who work across various departments have each been living on campus for more than 100 days.

525 – There have been more than 525 fishing excursions booked on campus.

700 – On average 700 packages arrive daily on campus to the 28,300 square-foot distribution warehouse at Coronado Springs, including a one-day record of nearly 1,200 packages.

1,800 – According to league sources, there have been more than 1,800 pickleball games played on the NBA campus at Disney.

3,600 – The NBA has conducted more than 3,600 Zoom media availability sessions, streaming nearly 1.9 million minutes of player and coach interviews.

106,000 – An estimated 106,000 room nights were reserved for the restart.

NBA FINALS AROUND THE WORLD

5 – There are a combined five international players on NBA Finals rosters: Kyle Alexander (MIA; Canada), Kostas Antetokounmpo (LAL; Greece; BWB Africa 2015), Goran Dragić (MIA; Slovenia), Kelly Olynyk (MIA; Canada; BWB Americas 2009), Chris Silva (MIA; Gabon)

66 – Sixty-six international media members from 23 countries and territories have participated in NBA player Zoom media calls since the start of the NBA Playoffs.

215/48 – The NBA Finals will reach fans in 215 countries and territories in 48 languages on their televisions, computers, mobile phones and tablets.

NBA SOCIAL MEDIA

3,000,000 – More than three million followers have been added across @NBA social accounts since July 1.

5,300,000,000 – Since the season restart on July 30, NBA social channels have generated more 5.3 billion video views.