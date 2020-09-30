NBA Finals 2020: Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat, Game 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The NBA Finals 2020 will once again feature two formidable teams when Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, will play against the Miami Heat starting October 1, Thursday. The LA Lakers will face the Miami Heat in game one of the NBA Finals 2020 at the Orlando bubble in Bay Lake, Florida.

While the Lakers overcame the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round playoffs, they also defeated Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers along the road to the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, sprang a surprise defeating teams such as Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to reach the finals.

LeBron James will do his best to add another Championship ring to his collection. He already has three, two of them playing for Miami Heat. Another NBA Finals win for James will lead to more debate over if he is a better basketball player than Michael Jordan. The former Chicago Bulls star has 6 NBA titles and is considered by many to be the Greatest of All Time.

NBA Finals 2020, Game One – Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat will kick off at 6.30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 1.

NBA Finals 2020, Game One – Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Team injury report

Lakers: Dion Waiters (groin)

Heat: Gabe Vincent (right knee) and Chris Silva: out (groin)

NBA Finals 2020, Game One – Los Angeles Lakers possible line-up vs Miami Heat: LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard

NBA Finals 2020, Game One – Miami Heat possible line-up vs Los Angeles Lakers: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder

When and where to watch the live telecast of the NBA Finals 2020, Game One – Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat?

The NBA Finals 2020, Game One – Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat will start at 6.30 AM Indian Standard Time on October 1. The NBA Finals Game One live telecast will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

When and where to watch the live streaming of the NBA Finals 2020, Game One – Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat?

The NBA Finals live stream will also be available on Sony LIV and FanCode.