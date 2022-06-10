CHANGE LANGUAGE
NBA Finals 2022: Celtics Two Wins Away, Warriors Chase a Comeback

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors (Twitter)

Boston Celtics have their nose ahead as the 2022 NBA Finals moves to an all-important Game 4. A win will put the Celtics up 3-1 forcing Golden State Warriors to win three consecutive games. A Warriors win makes it even-stevens with Game 5 back in San Francisco and a guaranteed Game 6 in Boston

Boston Celtics have their nose ahead as the 2022 NBA Finals moves to an all-important Game 4. A win will put the Celtics up 3-1 forcing Golden State Warriors to win three consecutive games. A Warriors win makes it even-stevens with Game 5 back in San Francisco and a guaranteed Game 6 in Boston.

If this loss wasn’t enough, the Warriors also have an injury scare to deal with as Steph Curry injured his foot in the dying minutes of Game 3 which they lost 116-100 to the Celtics.

The point guard though is not losing his sleep. “I’m going to play. That’s all I know right now,” Curry said. Teammate Klay Thompson said he and the team will look to shed some load of Curry. “I think we just need to help Steph in general. He has been incredible in this series. We’ll all do our best. I think we’ll respond. I think we’ll come correct tomorrow,” said Thompson who recorded 25 pts in Game 3 after scoring a combined 26 in 1 & 2.

Celtics, meanwhile, are focused on imposing their size on the series, a factor that turned to be the difference in Game 3. “We’re the bigger team. The way they help will lead to some kick-out threes. The last piece, which we did extremely well last night (Game 3), was the offensive rebounding. 15 for 22 second-chance points. Those all play into it,” coach Ime Udoka said.

GAMEFIXTUREDATEDAYTIMERESULT
1Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors3rd JuneFriday6:30 AM Celtics 120-108 Warriors
2Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors6th JuneMonday5:30 AM Warriors 107-88 Celtics
3Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 9th JuneThursday6:30 AM Celtics 116-100 Warriors
4Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics11th JuneSaturday6:30 AM
5Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors14th JuneTuesday6:30 AM
6*Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics17th JuneFriday6:30 AM
7*Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors20th JuneMonday5:30 AM

* If necessary

 

Catch all the action of Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 11th, Saturday, 6:30 AM onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18

first published:June 10, 2022, 19:21 IST