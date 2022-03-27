NBA Fines Chicago Bulls Center Tristan Thompson 20,000 Dollars for Cursing at Referee

Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Saturday for making profane comments to a game referee. The violation came Thursday night at New Orleans after Thompson received two technical fouls and was ejected with 21.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Chicago’s 126-109 loss to the Pelicans. In 48 games for the Bulls this season, Thompson is averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

The 31-year-old Canadian was a mainstay for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their run of four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, including an NBA title for the LeBron James-led Cavs in 2016.

Thompson is on his third team of the 2021-22 season, having been traded from Boston to Sacramento last August before the campaign began, then sent from the Kings to Indiana last month.

The Pacers bought out his contract after four games and Thompson inked a free agent deal with the Bulls five weeks ago.

