CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Oscars#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup
Home » News » Sports » NBA Fines Minnesota Timberwolves' Taurean Prince 15000 Dollars for Obscene Gesture
1-MIN READ

NBA Fines Minnesota Timberwolves' Taurean Prince 15000 Dollars for Obscene Gesture

Taurean Prince, on the right (AP Photo)

Taurean Prince, on the right (AP Photo)

Taurean Prince joined the T-Wolves in the off-season in a deal with Cleveland for Spanish guard Ricky Rubio

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Sunday for making an obscene gesture on court, the league announced. The incident took place at the end of the third quarter of Minnesota’s 116-95 home victory over Dallas on Friday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Prince joined the T-Wolves in the off-season in a deal with Cleveland for Spanish guard Ricky Rubio and is averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds a game in 63 games this season for Minnesota.

The 28-year-old American forward is in his sixth NBA campaign with stints at Atlanta and Brooklyn as well as Cleveland and Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 43-32 and rank seventh in the Western Conference, one game behind sixth-place Denver for the final guaranteed West playoff berth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published:March 28, 2022, 12:44 IST