NBA Fines Orlando Magic Guard Cole Anthony 25000 Dollars for Cursing at Referee

Cole Anthony was reprimanded for abusing referee. (AP Photo)

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony was fined 25,000 dollars by the NBA for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official.

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the league announced. The incident took place at the end of the Magic’s 111-102 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. The 21-year-old American guard, selected 15th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, had 19 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in the defeat.

Anthony, whose father Greg Anthony spent 11 seasons in the NBA from 1991-2002, is averaging 18 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season.

The Magic own the NBA’s worst record at 9-40.

first published:January 29, 2022, 08:00 IST