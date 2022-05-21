NBA: Golden State Warriors Comeback Stuns Dallas Mavericks to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Stephen Curry scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors staged a stunning fightback to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 on Friday and seize control of their NBA Western Conference finals series.

A pulsating clash at San Francisco’s Chase Center saw the Warriors overturn a 19-point first-half deficit for a victory that leaves the six-time NBA champions 2-0 up in the best-of-seven series.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Curry may have led the Warriors scoring but the remarkable turnaround owed everything to a dogged team performance.

Six Golden State players finished in double figures, with Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins all coming up with crucial plays.

Looney in particular delivered a crucial performance with a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Luka Doncic meanwhile produced another high-scoring masterclass for Dallas with 42 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Jalen Brunson had 31 points.

But the night and victory belonged to the Warriors, who had been left shellshocked by Dallas in a wild first half.

The Mavericks erupted for 72 points in the first two quarters that left them 14 points clear, leading 72-58 at the break.

Doncic led the offensive bombardment with 24 first-half points, with Brunson nailing four three-pointers for a 20-point haul.

Reggie Bullock was also deadly from downtown, making four of out five attempts from three-point range in the first half.

The Mavs led from the outset, with Doncic putting them 5-0 ahead before a 13-0 run left Dallas 23-8 up with just a few minutes gone.

Stung into action, the Warriors produced a 13-0 run of their own to get back within three points at 26-23, but once again Dallas pulled clear with deadly long-range shooting.

Dallas made 15 of 27 three-pointers during the first half, almost double the eight-of-15 converted by the Warriors.

Doncic put the seal on an incredible display with a 29-foot three-pointer on the stroke of half-time.

But the momentum swung back towards Golden State in the third quarter, with the Warriors chipping away at the Mavs lead to close within two at 85-83 heading into the fourth quarter.

A three-pointer from Otto Porter Jr. gave the Warriors their first lead of the night at 86-85 early in the fourth quarter, and with their noses in front Golden State were not to be denied.

The Warriors outscored Dallas 43-32 in the final quarter to complete a thrilling win as the series heads to Texas for game three on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.