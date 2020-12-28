NBA: Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry Becomes Third Player, Fastest to Reach 2,500 career 3-pointers

Golden State Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry has made history from beyond the arch in the game against Chicago Bulls as he became the third player and the fastest in the history of NBA to reach 2,500 3-pointers.

Congrats to @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors for becoming the third player in NBA history to make 2,500 three-pointers! pic.twitter.com/za234UejBX — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2020

The 32-year-old reached the milestone as with a 3-pointer in the first quarter against the Bulls. He joins an elite list that only features Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and Ray Allen. The two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion needed just 702 games to do it, far fewer than Allen (1,021) or Miller (1,288).

Curry’s blistering pace, which saw him make more than 200 total 3-pointers in seven consecutive seasons, makes his ascent to No. 1 on the all-time 3s made list seem a question of when not if. His recent achievements — including passing Hall-of-Famer Rick Barry on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list — are a fresh reminder of his otherworldly talent after the star guard played in just five games due to injury last season.

Curry now only needs 60 more makes to pass Allen on the all-time 3-pointers made list. The closest active player behind Curry on the list is Houston’s James Harden at No. 5 with 2,330. J.J. Redick (1,891), LeBron James (1,881), Klay Thompson (1,798) and Damian Lillard (1,781) are featured in the top 20.

Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Stephen Curry scored 36 points, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 129-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night for their first win of the season.

With the Chicago defense focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee took a handoff after Golden State inbounded the ball with 5 seconds left and fired from a few feet beyond the top of the 3-point arc.

Lee finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting on 3s.

Curry was 11 for 25 from the field, including 5 of 15 on 3-pointers a day after making 105 straight 3s to finish practice at the Bulls facility.

Zach LaVine had 33 points and appeared to hit the game-winner for winless Chicago with a 10-foot pullup with 5 seconds to play.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 22 for the Bulls (0-3). Chicago committed 24 turnovers. Markkanen sat out the final few minutes with an apparent leg injury.

Late in the third quarter, Curry set a Warriors record for most consecutive made free throws with his 61st dating to last season. He finished 9 for 9 for the game to run his streak to 64.

Rick Barry, who shot underhand from the line, held the previous record with 60 straight in 1976.

Golden State led 60-56 at halftime, but Chicago started quickly in the third and grabbed an 83-73 advantage with 4 1/2 minutes left in the quarter. The Bulls led 97-93 entering the fourth.

With the score tied at 100, the Bulls went on a 10-2 spurt for a 110-102 lead with under eight minutes to play. LaVine scored the final seven points, capping the run with a dunk.

The Bulls maintained the multi-possession margin until Curry hit a 3 with 2:02 left to pull Golden State to 123-121. Otto Porter Jr. then made a 3 for the Bulls with 54 seconds to go, but Curry answered with a three-point play.

After a miss by LaVine, Kevon Looney tied it on a putback with 16.9 seconds remaining, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.

(With inputs from AP)