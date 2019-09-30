NBA India Games: Drake Lends $185 Million Jet to Sacramento Kings for Mumbai Trip
The Kings and the Indiana Pacers will meet Friday and Saturday in the first NBA games to be played in India.
(Photo: Drake/ Reuters)
The Sacramento Kings will be making the 20-hour trip to India in luxury.
The Kings and the Indiana Pacers will meet Friday and Saturday in the first NBA games to be played in the country, and the rapper Drake is lending his $185 million Boeing 767-200ER "Air Drake" to the Kings for the trip.
Team owner Vivek Ranadive arranged for the swanky ride. "They wanted to get the best available option, and they nailed it," coach Luke Walton told KXTV in Sacramento.
The players were appreciative of the efforts.
"Vivek definitely pushed to get us a better plane, and he did that, so we're very grateful to have an owner like that," point guard De'Aaron Fox said.
Fox wondered how he would pass time on the long flight from Sacramento to Mumbai - maybe play video games or read. But veteran Harrison Barnes said it's a business trip, after all.
"Coaches have been proactive in saying that it's going to be a long flight," he said. "There's going to be a lot of film being watched."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host a Lavish South Carolina Wedding Rehearsal Dinner
- Mardaani 2 Teaser Out, Rani Mukerji Returns as Fiery Cop
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth Rs 23 Crore, Released it Back Into the Sea
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]