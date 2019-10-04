NBA India Games: India Ready to Host First-Ever NBA Game Featuring Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings
Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings will face-off at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on Friday.
Two NBA teams Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings will face-off in Mumbai.
In a bid to increase the popularity of basketball in India, for the first time two NBA teams -- Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings, will face-off at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on Friday and it seems the initiative has already gained the first break as the entire tickets have been sold out. The two-day contest has been actually the driving force by Sacramento Kings' owner Vivek Ranadive, who wants a cricket crazy India to recognize basketball.
Speaking on the eve of the match, Ranadive said: "I am very excited as I am a Mumbaikar and returning back to a city were I took birth is matter of great happiness. Organising such a great event in hometown and my country is really very special moment for me."
"The contest has a long story behind and I believe in next 10 years we will produce great talents from India who will feature in the NBA. I also feel basketball will be the next most popular sport in India," he added.
"Definitely, cricket is the most popular game in India but I believe basketball will also gain popularity here as it could be played both indoors and outdoors and even in the urban and rural areas. I am confident basketball will become a popular sporting discipline in India," he expressed.
Prior to their new season, the NBA teams compete in pre-season contests and try to figure out their strengths and weaknesses.
Meanwhile, Kings' star player Buddy Hield said: "We will try to play our natural game and will look to rectify our mistakes before the 2019-20 season. It is just a pre-season game but we will have to get better with time."
Kings had a decent run in the last edition of the game but failed to make to the play-offs. However, Hield is confident that his team will surely make to the play-offs.
"Me and my team both want to be in the play-offs this season. We fumbled in the play-offs last season but this time we aim to enter the play-offs without committing any mistakes. After looking at my team, I feel we can make it," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore: See Pics
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her
- Blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's 'Zero' Makes No Sense, Says Sania Mirza
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?