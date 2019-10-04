NBA India Games: Indiana Pacers Beat Sacramento Kings in India's NBA Debut
Indiana Pacers came from behind to beat Sacramento Kings 132-131 in over time in Mumbai as NBA made its debut in India.
Indiana Pacers beat Sacramento Kings. (Photo Credit: @NBA)
Mumbai: Some breath-taking basketball was on display here on Friday as Indiana Pacers edged past Sacramento Kings 132-131 in a thrilling contest, in what was National Basketball Association's debut game in India.
It was NBA's first pre-season game ahead of the upcoming season.
After the regulation time ended at 118-118, the match was decided in the extra five minutes when the Pacers, who were trailing throughout the match, went ahead for the first-time and managed to eke out a close win.
For Kings, a two-pointer by Marvin Bagley (overall 12 points) in the dying seconds of the game also could not seal the deal for them.
In the additional time, it was T Warren (overall 30 points) took the lead for Pacers with a three-pointer to take his side 121-118 ahead, but the Kings bounced back with Harrison Barnes (overall 21 points) grabbing two points.
3️⃣0️⃣ points from @TonyWarrenJrIncluding the 3️⃣ to send it to OT 👏 pic.twitter.com/Eu2mpXku4l— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 4, 2019
However, Domantas Sabons (overall 21 points), with a two-pointer again, took the Pacers ahead 123-120.
And once again it was Warren with a two-pointer took Pacers ahead, but the Kings came back but finally it was a lay-up shot by Sabons that sealed the game for his side.
Earlier, the first-ever NBA game in India turned out to be a good outing for the Pacers at the NSCI.
Initially, the Pacers went ahead with two back-to-back baskets (two pointers) to take a 4-3 lead but then it was Kings' show at a jam-packed NSCI.
With a flurry of three-pointers, the Kings soon went ahead 17-6 as the Pacers defense was tested fully after first five-and-half minutes.
However, a small break seemed to have rejuvenated the Pacers as they reduced the gap to 16-22 with five minutes left for the first-quarter to end.
The first-quarter ended with the Kings enjoying a 10-point lead at 39-29.
*deep breath* ...YOOOOOOGIIIIII pic.twitter.com/Ki2NYq3Orz— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 4, 2019
The hoopsters from both the teams showed their class with dribbles, drills and shooting and dunks. A three-pointer from Nemanja Bjelica helped the Kings only extend their lead over the Pacers.
It was more about three-pointers now and the Kings were exactly doing the same as their lead soon swelled to 51-38 with eight minutes for the second quarter to end and then they gave no chance for the Pacers to make a come-back.
Kings ended the second quarter with another three-pointer to lead 72-59.
However, the third quarter belonged to the Pacers as, after the first four minutes, they nearly equalised with the scoreline reading 76-77.
It was neck-and-neck from thereon as the Pacers continued to reduce the gap. But every-time, they inched closer, the Kings ensured that they stayed ahead and a late three-pointer by Corey Joseph tilted the tide in their favour as they ended the third quarter with a slender 97-92 lead.
But the Pacers continued to bounce back and eventually managed to draw level at 118-118 apiece after the regulation time and force the game into additional time.
The second pre-season game of the tour will be played on Saturday, while the regular season begins on October 22.
