NBA India Games: Priyanka Chopra Sizzles as She Leads Stars Lineup on NBA Red Carpet

The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will play in two pre-season games in Mumbai, marking the first games the NBA has played in India.

IANS

Updated:October 4, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
NBA India Games: Priyanka Chopra Sizzles as She Leads Stars Lineup on NBA Red Carpet
Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet of NBA India Games 2019 Welcome Reception in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rannvijay Singha, Tara Sharma, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bham, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, among others, graced the red carpet of NBA India Games 2019 Welcome Reception, hosted to celebrate the premiere of pre-season games in India.

The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will play in two pre-season games in Mumbai, marking the first games the NBA has played in India and the first games staged in the country by a North American sports league. The NBA India Games 2019 will take place Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 at the Dome, SVP, NSCI Stadium here.

The much-awaited NBA pre-season game has been sold out with the most expensive ticket being sold at Rs 85,000.

Two matches will be played on Friday and Saturday between the Pacers and the Kings. The latter of the two is owned by Indian American businessman Vivek Ranadive. Tickets have been sold only for the match that will take place on Saturday while the game on Friday will be attended by 3,000 kids who are part of the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA programme.

"On Friday seats have been reserved for 3,000 kids from 70 schools in Mumbai. As part of their programme with the Reliance Foundation and the NBA, they will be seeing the match," organisers told IANS.

