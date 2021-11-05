NBA India Launch Its First-ever Weekly Show

NBA India launched its first-ever weekly show in India, the NBA India Weekly Show, with the first two episodes airing on the league’s social media channels in India. The show will be hosted by leading celebrity & fashion photographer and NBA fan Rohan Shrestha along with actor and VJ Harman Singha.

With an aim to be the one-stop destination for all things basketball, the conversations cover all things NBA, including the on-the-court action, the influence of the NBA beyond the hardwood, Indian basketball and the communities around it. The show will also invite former and current NBA/WNBA players, popular fans of the game as guests throughout the year.

Shrestha, who released his first-ever coffee table book, ‘Home Court’ in collaboration with the NBA during the NBA India Games 2019, will share the screen with Singha, a regular on NBA’s live and non-live programming in India.

“The Chicago Bulls’ ‘97 and ‘98 Championship got me hooked to the NBA. The influence of that Bulls team has made me a life-long fan of the league,” said Shrestha. “The NBA India Weekly Show will allow me to share my passion for the sport with the fans through a new medium this time and reach out to an audience that’s looking for an engaging and insightful conversation.”

“Basketball is one of my most favorite sports and there is no better spectacle than what we see in the NBA,” said Singha. “This show will give fans a peek into everything they always wanted to know about league and the game like never before.”

