NBA India, Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers HIGHLIGHTS in Mumbai: Pacers Beat Kings 132-131 in Over Time

News18.com | October 4, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
Event Highlights

NBA India, Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers HIGHLIGHTS: Catch all the live updates from the NBA India Games match between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers through News18 Sports' live blog. Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers is the first-ever NBA game to be played in India and the two face-off at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. Sacramento Kings lead Indiana Pacers 39-29 after the first quarter. With the end of the second quarter, Sacramento Kings will go into the second half with a 72-59 lead. Indiana Pacers ramped up the heat in the third quarter but Sacramento hold on for a 97-92 lead. Sacramento held on for the win till almost the end but the last few seconds, Pacers got a three-pointer to equalise and we are going into extra time. Indiana Pacers continued the momentum in the over time and beat the Kings 132-131.

The two NBA teams - Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers - are to play two pre-season friendlies in Mumbai, the first of which is taking place today. The two will lock horns once again on Saturday. In a bid to increase the popularity of basketball in India, NBA has brought in the two teams to start their pre-season. The tickets for the match are reported to have been sold out. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 4, 2019 10:08 pm (IST)

A number of delays, time-outs but nothing helps Sacramento Kings. Indiana Pacers turned this match on its head and snatched it from the Kings.

Sacramento almost snatched the draw in the last second with a three-point try but it could only be a two-pointer in the end and the Pacers win by a point.

SAC 131-132 IND

Oct 4, 2019 10:00 pm (IST)

Sacramento have scored another three-pointer and we're back level.

Indiana Pacers bite back and score another two-pointer.

Foul from Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox missed one free shot and scores the second.

Sabronis scores another two-pointer and that's almost a kill on the game at the moment.

SAC 129-132 IND

Oct 4, 2019 9:53 pm (IST)

A brilliant two-pointer from Sacramento, which also earned them a free hit but they missed it.

Another two-pointer from the Pacers and they are taking it away from Sacramento.

But Sacramento now hit back with a three-pointer with over a minute and a half left on the clock.

SAC 125-128 IND

Oct 4, 2019 9:49 pm (IST)

Sacramento score only once from the free shots and they are two points behind the Pacers with a little over three minutes left.

Pacers with a three-pointer and the Pacers are running away with this now! Under three minutes left now.

SAC 121-126 IND

Oct 4, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)

Indiana Pacers come up with a three-pointer to begin the extra time.

Foul by the Pacers and Sacramento score two baskets to reduce the gap to one point.

Sabonis with another two-pointer and this is all going the Pacers way now.

SAC 120-123 IND

Oct 4, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)

Sacramento get another three-pointer to take a 7-point lead with a little over a minute left in the match.

Indiana Pacers attack again and it takes them three chances to get that two-pointer in.

In the dying seconds, Pacers find another two-pointer to cut the lead of Sacramento to three points.

With just a couple of seconds remaining, Pacers score a three-pointer to equalise. WHAT A MOMENT!

On the other side, Turner blocks a Sacramento attempt. And the game is going into extra time!

SAC 118-118 IND

Oct 4, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

And just like Indiana Pacers strike back with a three-pointer to close out the gap again.

Sacremento, however, draw a foul from the Pacers and score on both free baskets to increase the lead once more.

Pacers however come back in with a two-pointer.

SAC 115-111 IND

Oct 4, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

Sacramento miss a chance to score and immediately after Indiana Pacers make the best of their chance.

This is neck-and-neck still, with three minutes left on the board.

SAC 111-105 IND

Oct 4, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)

A two-pointer from Indiana Pacers gets them closer but Sacramento score the two basket they get off a foul to restore their lead.

Sacramento are looking to close it out here with a little over six minutes left in the match.

SAC 107-102 IND

Oct 4, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)

Two baskets from Indiana Pacers after a foul from Sacramento and they hit the 100-score mark as well.

For the last few mintues, both teams have shown a bit of a hurried approach and have missed a few chances to score.

SAC 105-100 IND

Oct 4, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

A couple of two-pointers early in the final quarter and the score difference remains the same.

Turner turning it up for the Pacers with a two-pointer but Sacramento also execute a good pass game to get another two points.

Pacers it back with a two-pointer but Sacramento respond to them in the same fashion.

SAC 103-96 IND

Oct 4, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

Sacramento score just one basket from the foul shots they received.

Sabonis then runs back and scores a brilliant two-pointer.

3rd Quarter: SAC 97-2 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

Another two-pointer from the Pacers brings them closer to Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento respond with a two-pointer to increase their lead.

Another two-pointer from the Pacers and Sacramento respond with the same.

SAC 93-89 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

A brilliant two-pointer from the Pacers but Sacramento have been able to maintain their lead so far.

From a foul by Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers score a basket and reduce the lead back to one.

Another three-pointer from Sacramento and they swell up their lead a bit.

SAC 89-85 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

This match has come alive and the competitiveness is sky high at the moment.

From a foul by Indiana Pacers, Sacramento score one basket.

SAC 84-81 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

From a foul by Indiana Pacers, Sacramento get two baskets and restore some of their lead.

Sabonis gets another two-pointer and we're back to just one-point difference here.

This has become some fight.

SAC 77-76 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

A three-pointer and a two-pointer from Indiana Pacers and they are well back into this one.

Indiana Pacers have come out with purpose in the second half.

But Sacramento get their first points of this third quarter with a three-pointer.

But Indiana have responded with passion. It's down to one point.

SAC 75-74 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

THAT was the shot with which the first half of the first-ever NBA India game ended. Breathtaking stuff from Sacramento Kings!

Oct 4, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

What a finish to that second quarter as Sacramento Kings score a three-pointer from the half court to close out the first half.

Indiana Pacers were well ready to go into the second half, trailing 10 points but a late three-pointer snatched by Sacramento gives them a bigger lead.

SAC 72-59 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

Two baskets off the foul for Sacramento Kings and they increase their lead.

Indiana Pacers, however, are not bowing out. Another good running move and they score two points.

Immediately after they get another counter going and score a two-pointer.

Sabonis gets another two-pointer to his name.

SAC 66-53 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

A two-pointer from Indiana Pacers after which, interference from Sacramento Kings on the net yields them another two points.

A foul from Sacramento and Indiana Pacers make the best of both their basket chances.

Sacramento get another two-pointer but Indiana Pacers respond with one of their own.

However, Sacramento get one more two-pointer.

SAC 64-46 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

Sabonis is back on the court after getting a treatment for a cut near his ear.

It's raining three-pointers from Sacramento Kings!

From a foul on them, Sacramento score both baskets to get two more points.

SAC 59-38 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

A brilliant bit of play from Sacramento. They get a magical backpass after which they find the basket. Sensational bit of play there!

And with that, we have the first timeout of this quarter!

SAC 53-38 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

A two-pointer from Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings reply to that with a three-pointer.

Sacramento Kings are pumped up to be in the home city of the owner and they are ramping it up out there on the court.

SAC 51-38 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

Right after the start of the second quarter, both Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers gets three-pointer each.

Sacramento then goes on and gets another two-pointer as well.

SAC 44-32 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

Here are the statistics from the first quarter of the first-ever NBA game between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Oct 4, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

What a move from the Indiana Pacers to score that basket! They are beginning to assert themselves here.

A brilliant three-pointer from Sacramento Kings and immediately after, they counter attack to score another two-pointer.

Sacramento draw a foul and score a point before the hooter buzzes!

SAC 39-29 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Sacramento come out of the timeout and attack the basket, get two points and draw a foul too. They add three points.

Indiana Pacers come out and score a screamer of a three-pointer.

Foul awarded to Sacramento and they make both their baskets count.

SAC 32-26 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Myles Turner has stepped up here and has drove that ball in the basket.

And with that, another timeout has been called.

SAC 27-23 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Bagley with a push and two more points to Sacramento Kings for that!

Sacramento Kings find the basket once again after which Indiana Pacers score a three-pointer.

Sacramento earn another foul and miss one chance to score but find the second.

SAC 27-19 IND

This is the first time NBA teams are playing a game in India. (Photo Credit: @NBAIndia)

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation will be presenting the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials as a mark of welcoming the NBA to India for their first ever game in the country. Speaking on the eve of the match, Sacramento Kings' owner Vivek Ranadive said: "I am very excited as I am a Mumbaikar and returning back to a city were I took birth is matter of great happiness. Organising such a great event in hometown and my country is really very special moment for me. The contest has a long story behind and I believe in next 10 years we will produce great talents from India who will feature in the NBA. I also feel basketball will be the next most popular sport in India."



Kings had a decent run in the last edition of the game but failed to make to the play-offs. The teams will have several new members making their NBA debut in Mumbai -- the Pacers alone have nine new players. Since these are preseason games, this will be the teams' chance to try out new players and strategies before the season officially kicks off on October 22.
