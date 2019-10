NBA India, Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers HIGHLIGHTS in Mumbai: Pacers Beat Kings 132-131 in Over Time

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the NBA India Games match between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers through News18 Sports' live blog. Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers is the first-ever NBA game to be played in India and the two face-off at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. Sacramento Kings lead Indiana Pacers 39-29 after the first quarter. With the end of the second quarter, Sacramento Kings will go into the second half with a 72-59 lead. Indiana Pacers ramped up the heat in the third quarter but Sacramento hold on for a 97-92 lead. Sacramento held on for the win till almost the end but the last few seconds, Pacers got a three-pointer to equalise and we are going into extra time. Indiana Pacers continued the momentum in the over time and beat the Kings 132-131.The two NBA teams - Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers - are to play two pre-season friendlies in Mumbai, the first of which is taking place today. The two will lock horns once again on Saturday. In a bid to increase the popularity of basketball in India, NBA has brought in the two teams to start their pre-season. The tickets for the match are reported to have been sold out. LIVE STREAMING