NBA India, Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers HIGHLIGHTS in Mumbai: Pacers Beat Kings 132-131 in Over Time

Oct 4, 2019 10:08 pm (IST)

A number of delays, time-outs but nothing helps Sacramento Kings. Indiana Pacers turned this match on its head and snatched it from the Kings.

Sacramento almost snatched the draw in the last second with a three-point try but it could only be a two-pointer in the end and the Pacers win by a point.

SAC 131-132 IND