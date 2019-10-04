NBA India, Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers HIGHLIGHTS in Mumbai: Pacers Beat Kings 132-131 in Over Time

Nita Ambani
, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation will be presenting the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials as a mark of welcoming the NBA to India for their first ever game in the country. Speaking on the eve of the match, Sacramento Kings' owner Vivek Ranadive
said: "I am very excited as I am a Mumbaikar and returning back to a city were I took birth is matter of great happiness. Organising such a great event in hometown and my country is really very special moment for me. The contest has a long story behind and I believe in next 10 years we will produce great talents from India who will feature in the NBA. I also feel basketball will be the next most popular sport in India."
Kings had a decent run in the last edition of the game but failed to make to the play-offs. The teams will have several new members making their NBA debut in Mumbai -- the Pacers alone have nine new players. Since these are preseason games, this will be the teams' chance to try out new players and strategies before the season officially kicks off on October 22.