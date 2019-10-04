NBA India, Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live on TV, Online

NBA teams Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will face-off at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai in the first ever NBA match in India on Friday. The two teams will face-off in the first pre-season game on Friday and the second match will take place on Saturday.

It's not just the first ever NBA game in India -- it's the first time teams from a North American sports league have ever played in India, according to the NBA. The two games are part of the NBA’s endeavour to explore the Indian market and the initial response seems to be great, with tickets for the matches being sold out.

The teams will have several new members making their NBA debut in Mumbai -- the Pacers alone have nine new players. Since these are preseason games, this will be the teams' chance to try out new players and strategies before the season officially kicks off on October 22.

Where is Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match being played?

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match will be played at the NSCI Dome, SVP stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match start?

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match begins at 7:00pm IST on Friday and Saturday (October 4 and 5).

Where to watch Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match live on TV?

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 (HD) in English and SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 (HD) in Hindi.

How and where to watch online Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match live streaming?

The live streaming of Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match will be available on the SonyLiv app. The series can also be viewed on sonyliv.com.

