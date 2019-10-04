LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
NBA India, Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates in Mumbai: Kings 96-90 Pacers

October 4, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
Event Highlights

NBA India, Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Catch all the live updates from the NBA India Games match between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers through News18 Sports' live blog. Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers is the first-ever NBA game to be played in India and the two face-off at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. Sacramento Kings lead Indiana Pacers 39-29 after the first quarter. With the end of the second quarter, Sacramento Kings will go into the second half with a 72-59 lead.

The two NBA teams - Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers - are to play two pre-season friendlies in Mumbai, the first of which is taking place today. The two will lock horns once again on Saturday. In a bid to increase the popularity of basketball in India, NBA has brought in the two teams to start their pre-season. The tickets for the match are reported to have been sold out. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 4, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

Another two-pointer from the Pacers brings them closer to Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento respond with a two-pointer to increase their lead.

Another two-pointer from the Pacers and Sacramento respond with the same.

SAC 93-89 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

A brilliant two-pointer from the Pacers but Sacramento have been able to maintain their lead so far.

From a foul by Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers score a basket and reduce the lead back to one.

Another three-pointer from Sacramento and they swell up their lead a bit.

SAC 89-85 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

This match has come alive and the competitiveness is sky high at the moment.

From a foul by Indiana Pacers, Sacramento score one basket.

SAC 84-81 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

From a foul by Indiana Pacers, Sacramento get two baskets and restore some of their lead.

Sabonis gets another two-pointer and we're back to just one-point difference here.

This has become some fight.

SAC 77-76 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

A three-pointer and a two-pointer from Indiana Pacers and they are well back into this one.

Indiana Pacers have come out with purpose in the second half.

But Sacramento get their first points of this third quarter with a three-pointer.

But Indiana have responded with passion. It's down to one point.

SAC 75-74 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

THAT was the shot with which the first half of the first-ever NBA India game ended. Breathtaking stuff from Sacramento Kings!

Oct 4, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

What a finish to that second quarter as Sacramento Kings score a three-pointer from the half court to close out the first half.

Indiana Pacers were well ready to go into the second half, trailing 10 points but a late three-pointer snatched by Sacramento gives them a bigger lead.

SAC 72-59 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

Two baskets off the foul for Sacramento Kings and they increase their lead.

Indiana Pacers, however, are not bowing out. Another good running move and they score two points.

Immediately after they get another counter going and score a two-pointer.

Sabonis gets another two-pointer to his name.

SAC 66-53 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

A two-pointer from Indiana Pacers after which, interference from Sacramento Kings on the net yields them another two points.

A foul from Sacramento and Indiana Pacers make the best of both their basket chances.

Sacramento get another two-pointer but Indiana Pacers respond with one of their own.

However, Sacramento get one more two-pointer.

SAC 64-46 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

Sabonis is back on the court after getting a treatment for a cut near his ear.

It's raining three-pointers from Sacramento Kings!

From a foul on them, Sacramento score both baskets to get two more points.

SAC 59-38 IND

Oct 4, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

A brilliant bit of play from Sacramento. They get a magical backpass after which they find the basket. Sensational bit of play there!

And with that, we have the first timeout of this quarter!

SAC 53-38 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

A two-pointer from Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings reply to that with a three-pointer.

Sacramento Kings are pumped up to be in the home city of the owner and they are ramping it up out there on the court.

SAC 51-38 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

Right after the start of the second quarter, both Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers gets three-pointer each.

Sacramento then goes on and gets another two-pointer as well.

SAC 44-32 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

Here are the statistics from the first quarter of the first-ever NBA game between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Oct 4, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

What a move from the Indiana Pacers to score that basket! They are beginning to assert themselves here.

A brilliant three-pointer from Sacramento Kings and immediately after, they counter attack to score another two-pointer.

Sacramento draw a foul and score a point before the hooter buzzes!

SAC 39-29 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Sacramento come out of the timeout and attack the basket, get two points and draw a foul too. They add three points.

Indiana Pacers come out and score a screamer of a three-pointer.

Foul awarded to Sacramento and they make both their baskets count.

SAC 32-26 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Myles Turner has stepped up here and has drove that ball in the basket.

And with that, another timeout has been called.

SAC 27-23 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Bagley with a push and two more points to Sacramento Kings for that!

Sacramento Kings find the basket once again after which Indiana Pacers score a three-pointer.

Sacramento earn another foul and miss one chance to score but find the second.

SAC 27-19 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

Two two-pointers from Indiana Pacers as they look to close out the gap with Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings find a basket.

Indiana are finding their pace and are getting a grip here as they score another basket.

SAC 22-16 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

Sabonis goes to score but Bagley's infraction is ruled out and Indiana Pacers get two points for what would otherwise have been a one-pointer.

Bagley with another foul and Indiana Pacers gets two chances to basket without any defence. They score one but are unable to find another and during the hussle, Sabonis is elbowed near the year and he's bleeding.

SAC 17-10 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)

Bagley scores again as he is given a deadly pass by his teammate, who gets in and works around the Indiana Pacers' defensive shape really well.

Another three-pointer from Sacramento Kings and they are bullying Indiana Pacers at the moment.

SAC 17-6 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)

Sabonis scores the second for Indiana Pacers and scores this one from close to get a point.

A good one-twp from Sacramento Kings and Bagley III gets the final net.

The match is being played at a blistering speed as the teams are scoring off with ease.

Another three-pointer from Sacramento Kings and they have got a lead here.

SAC 10-6 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)

Sacramento Kings have got the first attacking opportunity and they have managed to score a three-pointer to get themselves off to a start.

Indiana Pacers do not stay far behind and get a two-pointer for themselves.

SAC 3-2 IND

Oct 4, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)

Mumbai's underground rapper Kaam Bhaari also performed in the arena ahead of the match between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Oct 4, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)

Bhuvam Bam sang the Indian national anthem while Monica Dogra gave voice to the US national anthem ahead of the first NBA game in India between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Oct 4, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

Indiana Pacers have also released their final injury list ahead of their first pre-season game against Sacramento Kings in Mumbai.

Oct 4, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

Sacramento Kings Starting 5: Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley, Dewayne Dedmon, Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox

Indiana Pacers Starting 5: TJ Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Jeremy Lamb and Malcolm Brogdon

Oct 4, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)

Indiana Pacers had fun on a special autorickshaw as they spent time in Mumbai ahead of their NBA match against Sacramento Kings.

Oct 4, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings player, is excited for his team owner Vivek Ranadive as NBA has come to India and he hopes that they put up a good show for the crowd.

Oct 4, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra has partnered with NBA India to promote the first-ever game in India between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers. She posed with the teams yesterday.

This is the first time NBA teams are playing a game in India. (Photo Credit: @NBAIndia)

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation will be presenting the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials as a mark of welcoming the NBA to India for their first ever game in the country. Speaking on the eve of the match, Sacramento Kings' owner Vivek Ranadive said: "I am very excited as I am a Mumbaikar and returning back to a city were I took birth is matter of great happiness. Organising such a great event in hometown and my country is really very special moment for me. The contest has a long story behind and I believe in next 10 years we will produce great talents from India who will feature in the NBA. I also feel basketball will be the next most popular sport in India."



Kings had a decent run in the last edition of the game but failed to make to the play-offs. The teams will have several new members making their NBA debut in Mumbai -- the Pacers alone have nine new players. Since these are preseason games, this will be the teams' chance to try out new players and strategies before the season officially kicks off on October 22.
