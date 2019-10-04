NBA India, Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates in Mumbai: Kings 96-90 Pacers

Event Highlights
The two NBA teams - Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers - are to play two pre-season friendlies in Mumbai, the first of which is taking place today. The two will lock horns once again on Saturday. In a bid to increase the popularity of basketball in India, NBA has brought in the two teams to start their pre-season. The tickets for the match are reported to have been sold out. LIVE STREAMING
A brilliant two-pointer from the Pacers but Sacramento have been able to maintain their lead so far.
From a foul by Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers score a basket and reduce the lead back to one.
Another three-pointer from Sacramento and they swell up their lead a bit.
SAC 89-85 IND
Headband-@DSabonis11 on cleanup duty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zMfTPzufEK— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 4, 2019
From a foul by Indiana Pacers, Sacramento get two baskets and restore some of their lead.
Sabonis gets another two-pointer and we're back to just one-point difference here.
This has become some fight.
SAC 77-76 IND
15-3 run to open the second half.— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 4, 2019
You love to see it 😍 pic.twitter.com/A4NkZum4BB
A three-pointer and a two-pointer from Indiana Pacers and they are well back into this one.
Indiana Pacers have come out with purpose in the second half.
But Sacramento get their first points of this third quarter with a three-pointer.
But Indiana have responded with passion. It's down to one point.
SAC 75-74 IND
THAT was the shot with which the first half of the first-ever NBA India game ended. Breathtaking stuff from Sacramento Kings!
*deep breath*— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 4, 2019
...
YOOOOOOGIIIIII pic.twitter.com/Ki2NYq3Orz
What a finish to that second quarter as Sacramento Kings score a three-pointer from the half court to close out the first half.
Indiana Pacers were well ready to go into the second half, trailing 10 points but a late three-pointer snatched by Sacramento gives them a bigger lead.
SAC 72-59 IND
had 'em seeing ⭐️s pic.twitter.com/WKpEVViGpn— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 4, 2019
Two baskets off the foul for Sacramento Kings and they increase their lead.
Indiana Pacers, however, are not bowing out. Another good running move and they score two points.
Immediately after they get another counter going and score a two-pointer.
Sabonis gets another two-pointer to his name.
SAC 66-53 IND
A two-pointer from Indiana Pacers after which, interference from Sacramento Kings on the net yields them another two points.
A foul from Sacramento and Indiana Pacers make the best of both their basket chances.
Sacramento get another two-pointer but Indiana Pacers respond with one of their own.
However, Sacramento get one more two-pointer.
SAC 64-46 IND
Sabonis is back on the court after getting a treatment for a cut near his ear.
It's raining three-pointers from Sacramento Kings!
From a foul on them, Sacramento score both baskets to get two more points.
SAC 59-38 IND
.@MB3FIVE gets the Dome on its feet!#NBAIndiaGames pic.twitter.com/gp2X2kyWni— NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) October 4, 2019
Here are the statistics from the first quarter of the first-ever NBA game between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.
End of the 1st Q in Mumbai! @Pacers 29@SacramentoKings 39— NBA (@NBA) October 4, 2019
De'Aaron Fox: 8 PTS (3/4 FG)
Marvin Bagley III: 6 PTS (3/3 FG)
Jeremy Lamb: 8 PTS (3/3 FG)
Domantas Sabonis: 6 PTS, 2 REB#NBAIndiaGames on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/6HCaeWJmoa
What a move from the Indiana Pacers to score that basket! They are beginning to assert themselves here.
A brilliant three-pointer from Sacramento Kings and immediately after, they counter attack to score another two-pointer.
Sacramento draw a foul and score a point before the hooter buzzes!
SAC 39-29 IND
twister + basketball = this play pic.twitter.com/USyuKtlaSW— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 4, 2019
Myles Turner has stepped up here and has drove that ball in the basket.
And with that, another timeout has been called.
SAC 27-23 IND
dish is how we do it pic.twitter.com/MA7yPkASnE— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 4, 2019
Sabonis goes to score but Bagley's infraction is ruled out and Indiana Pacers get two points for what would otherwise have been a one-pointer.
Bagley with another foul and Indiana Pacers gets two chances to basket without any defence. They score one but are unable to find another and during the hussle, Sabonis is elbowed near the year and he's bleeding.
SAC 17-10 IND
Bagley scores again as he is given a deadly pass by his teammate, who gets in and works around the Indiana Pacers' defensive shape really well.
Another three-pointer from Sacramento Kings and they are bullying Indiana Pacers at the moment.
SAC 17-6 IND
👑 The crowd goes crazy as the squad finishes in style before tip-off! #NBAIndiaGames 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0Hxbs8C3M— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 4, 2019
Sabonis scores the second for Indiana Pacers and scores this one from close to get a point.
A good one-twp from Sacramento Kings and Bagley III gets the final net.
The match is being played at a blistering speed as the teams are scoring off with ease.
Another three-pointer from Sacramento Kings and they have got a lead here.
SAC 10-6 IND
Mumbai's underground rapper Kaam Bhaari also performed in the arena ahead of the match between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.
Kaam Bhaari lights up the #NBAIndiaGames with his performance of 'Yeh Raasta' – his 🔥 track from #NBAHoopNation! pic.twitter.com/REMYOBOrS9— NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) October 4, 2019
Indiana Pacers have also released their final injury list ahead of their first pre-season game against Sacramento Kings in Mumbai.
Final injury report for our first preseason game:— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 4, 2019
Goga Bitadze: Out (sprained right ankle)
TJ Leaf: Out (right quad strain)
Victor Oladipo: Out (right knee surgery rehab)
CJ Wilcox: Out (right quad strain)
Naz Long: Out (allergic reaction)
Sacramento Kings Starting 5: Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley, Dewayne Dedmon, Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox
Indiana Pacers Starting 5: TJ Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Jeremy Lamb and Malcolm Brogdon
It’s game day in Mumbai! 🙌#NBAIndiaGames pic.twitter.com/cokUvGumIS— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 4, 2019
Indiana Pacers had fun on a special autorickshaw as they spent time in Mumbai ahead of their NBA match against Sacramento Kings.
Big lineup, small Tuk Tuk 😁#NBAIndiaGames x @Dsabonis11 x @Original_Turner pic.twitter.com/JTT5ukDGei— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 3, 2019
Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings player, is excited for his team owner Vivek Ranadive as NBA has come to India and he hopes that they put up a good show for the crowd.
“I’m excited for Vivek and his country. Hopefully we come out and put on a good show.” @buddyhield prior to the first-ever #NBAIndiaGames 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/djmk2qrorb— NBA (@NBA) October 4, 2019
Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra has partnered with NBA India to promote the first-ever game in India between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers. She posed with the teams yesterday.
The Sacramento Kings vs the Indiana Pacers— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 4, 2019
So happy to partner with the @NBAIndia for the first ever #NBAIndiaGames2019 on Oct 4th & 5th!
Here’s to many more! #NBAIndiaGames pic.twitter.com/JyKsuI2H0z
This is the first time NBA teams are playing a game in India. (Photo Credit: @NBAIndia)
Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation will be presenting the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials as a mark of welcoming the NBA to India for their first ever game in the country. Speaking on the eve of the match, Sacramento Kings' owner Vivek Ranadive said: "I am very excited as I am a Mumbaikar and returning back to a city were I took birth is matter of great happiness. Organising such a great event in hometown and my country is really very special moment for me. The contest has a long story behind and I believe in next 10 years we will produce great talents from India who will feature in the NBA. I also feel basketball will be the next most popular sport in India."
The first-ever #NBAIndiaGames are ready to take over India on October 4 & 5! Get ready for the action as it's #NBAInMyBackyard
To book your tickets for 5th October, visit: https://t.co/yqtOzd6EFT@BookMyShow pic.twitter.com/EAbup3r2M4
— NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) September 23, 2019
Kings had a decent run in the last edition of the game but failed to make to the play-offs. The teams will have several new members making their NBA debut in Mumbai -- the Pacers alone have nine new players. Since these are preseason games, this will be the teams' chance to try out new players and strategies before the season officially kicks off on October 22.
