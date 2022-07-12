NBA Jump: India's First National Tryouts To Be Held From July 14 in Noida

The national tryout of the 2022 edition of ACG-NBA Jump, India’s first national basketball scouting programme, will take place at Jaypee Greens, Noida, from July 14-16.

The National Basketball Association’s NBA Jump is a talent scouting camp that provides aspiring basketball players from across the country with a platform to compete alongside one another, showcase their skills and receive additional basketball development opportunities.

Spread over three days, the camp will bring together 30 of India’s most promising young players competing for full scholarships to attend the NBA Academy India, an elite basketball training centre for the top prospects from throughout the country.

The program, which tipped off on May 21, 2022, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi, visited six cities across India — Delhi, Kottayam, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai – and saw participation from more than 1600 players. As part of the NBA and ACG’s commitment to growing basketball in India, the programme provides basketball players from around the country an opportunity to develop their skills under the guidance of NBA-certified coaches.

The 2022 edition of ACG-NBA Jump will mark the return of the programme after a two-year break because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ACG-NBA Jump, first launched in 2015, has had Palpreet Singh emerging as the top prospect in the inaugural edition. He went to attend the 2016 NBA G League National Tryout in the United States and was subsequently drafted by the Long Island Nets in the 2016 NBA G League Draft.

The NBA Academy India, which is also supported by ACG, opened in 2017 and has seen multiple players earn scholarships to prep schools and junior colleges in the U.S. or sign professional contracts, including Princepal Singh, who became the first NBA Academy India player to sign with the NBA G League and the first player from India to win an NBA Summer League Championship.

