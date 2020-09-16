NBA Legend Dwayne Wade Shares Throwback Video of The Rock Delivering Rock Bottom ahead of Eastern Conference Finals

Leading up to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, former Miami superstar Dwayne Wade posted a throwback video of The Rock delivering a Rock Bottom and The People’s Elbow to a shamrock-green-and-white-clad Michael Cole.

Dwayne Wade is a 3-time NBA champion with Miami. He, Lebron James and Chris Bosh had made Miami a team to fear in the last decade.

View this post on Instagram Game Day! Let’s Goooo #heatnation A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Sep 15, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

Soon after the post was shared by Wade, many replies made their way to the comments section including one by Celtics legend Paul Pierce. Miami Heat also replied, "Let’s gooooooooooooooo!!!"

The Miami Heat will be making their way to Eastern Conference Finals after six years to face their familiar rival Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics will not have Gordon Hayward playing but the team have been known to be a tough opponent even without one of their best players. Miami Heat, on the other hand, are well-rested and have not reported any injuries.

According to a report in The Sports Rush, Hayward who suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in his very first game in the Celtics uniform suffered a right ankle sprain on August 17 and has been away since then.

In an interaction with the press, Coach Brad Stevens said that Hayward seems to be doing better adding that he will play at some point in the series.

In Western Conference Finals, Los Angeles Lakers, led by Wade’s former teammate Lebron James, will take on the Denver Nuggets. The winner of the match will book a place in the coveted NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the star of the video, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has recovered from COVID-19 and is doing fine. In an interaction with Variety, his former brother-in-law and producing partner Hiram Garcia said that the wrestler-turned-actor is already back at work on his next film, the Netflix project Red Notice.

Johnson has recently revealed that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19 but have recovered. He said his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple of days but added that he and his wife had a "rough go".