NBA: Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis Says he Plans to Play Against Clippers Despite Eye Poke

Los Angeles Lakers plans to be on the court when his team's season officially restarts Thursday night in Orlando.

Anthony Davis, who left the Los Angeles Lakers’ second scrimmage after getting poked in the eye and didn’t play in the team’s exhibition finale at Walt Disney World, told reporters Wednesday he will play in the Lakers' game against the LA Clippers. He didn’t practice on Tuesday, but did practice on Wednesday.

Davis said he would meet once more with team doctors but indicated that he’s expecting to be in the lineup.

“Eye’s been getting better, way better than when I initially got hit. ... Moving in the right direction,” Davis said.

The Lakers-Clippers matchup is the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, preceded by New Orleans facing Utah.

Davis isn’t the only big name waiting for word on his Thursday availability.

New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson is back with the team and out of quarantine following an extended absence from the NBA’s bubble to deal with a family matter. Coach Alvin Gentry said on Wednesday that Williamson is a "game-time decision" for Thursday.

Broadcast schedule for the 2019-20 NBA season in India

Friday--July--31st Jazz vs Pelicans -- 4:00 AM

Friday--July 31st Clippers vs Lakers --6:30 AM

Saturday--August--1st Celtics vs Bucks -- 4:00 AM

Saturday--August--1st Rockets vs Mavericks-- 6:30 AM

Sunday--August--2nd Lakers vs Raptors -- 6:00 AM

Sunday--August--2nd Wizards vs Nets -- 11:30 PM

Monday--August--3rd Bucks vs Rockets -- 6:00 AM

Monday--August--3rd Raptors vs Heat -- 11:00 PM

Tuesday--August--4th Lakers vs Jazz -- 6:00 AM

Wednesday--August--5th Celtics vs Heat -- 4:00 AM

Wednesday--August 5th Rockets vs Trail Blazers -- 6:30 AM

Thursday--August 6th Thursdaynder vs Lakers -- 4:00 AM

Thursday--August 6th Nets vs Celtics -- 6:30 AM