NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Look to End Road Trip on a High

After failing to capitalize on their home-court advantage in Game 3, Atlanta Hawks will take on Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) at State Farm Arena, Atlanta. Bucks lead the series 2-1 and will look to end the trip on a high before returning to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for Game 5.

The home team will be keeping their fingers crossed for their star player Trae Young’s health is a concern. But Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is not reading much into Young’s absence.

“We’re planning for Trae to play. If it’s something different, then we’ll adjust,” said Budenholzer of Young who is averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in the Playoffs. Budenholzer’s counterpart Nate McMillan is keeping his cards close to his chest. “I’ll wait until tomorrow to find out where Trae is at. If they give me the okay that he can go and he won’t injure himself or do any more damage to his body, we’ll put him out there,” said McMillan.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is Bucks’ cornerstone, but the emergence of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday has given them the luxury of diversity in their offense. In Game 3, Middleton tied his playoff career-high of 38, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo too clocked 33 points, 11 rebounds, four assists but Middleton’s late-game takeover was talk of the town.

McMillan too acknowledged the Bucks’ offensive assortment. “They have three guys that can put up big points. Jrue has played well in the series. Middleton, we saw what he’s capable of doing last night. Giannis has been consistent with his play,” said McMillan.

Both cities have waited for a long time for history to be re-written. It’s been 50 years since the Bucks won their only NBA championship and 47 years since they last made the NBA Finals. The Hawks’ drought is even longer: It’s been 63 years since they won their only NBA championship and 60 years since they last made the NBA Finals – both accomplished when the franchise was known as the St. Louis Hawks.

While Game 4 will not decide the outcome of the series, it certainly will set the tone. The Game 4 will be live on Star Sports Select and NBA League Pass from 6:00 AM IST.

