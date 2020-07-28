NBA season restarts on July 30: Everything You Need to Know

Based on a competitive format approved by the NBA Board of Governors and the NBPA, 22 teams will return to play during the 2019-20 NBA season. The 22 teams consist of the 16 teams (eight per conference) in current playoff positions and the six teams that are currently six games or fewer behind the eighth seed in their respective conferences. Teams are permitted up to 17 players in Orlando, including 14 or 15 players on a standard NBA contract and additional two-way spots.There will be no live audience or tickets available for the remaining 2019-20 Restart games through the NBA Finals due to COVID-19 health protocols.

All 2019-20 NBA Restart games are played across three venues at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

While the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks have solid leads in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the races for the other top playoff seeds in each conference are close.

Western Conference: The LA Clippers, current No. 2 seed, lead the No. 3 Denver Nuggets by 11⁄2 games. The next four teams – the No. 4 Utah Jazz; the Nos. 5-6 teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets (both 40-24); and the No. 7 Dallas Mavericks – are all within four games of the Nuggets. Utah is one game ahead of both Oklahoma City and Houston.

Eastern Conference: The Toronto Raptors, current No. 2 seed, lead the Boston Celtics by three games. The No. 3 Miami Heat trails Boston by 21⁄2 games. Miami is two games ahead of the Nos. 5-6 teams, the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers. Indiana and Philadelphia have identical 39-26 records

What is New

Instillation of robotic cameras to help telecast the games live and keep the feed same for all

Additional placements of microphones to amplify sound

Fan engagement activities such as - virtual concerts at half-time and half-time performances will also be organized

HomeCourt basketball challenge will be open Jr.NBA Global Championship

Virtual camps will be created for participants to attend concerts, take up challenges, etc

The courts will now have ‘Black Lives Matter’ embossed on them

Players will now be allowed to re-design their jerseys and will also be sharing a few messages on the importance of inclusion with their fans

Magic Bands which are bracelets that not only serve as hotel room keys but will allow wearers to pass through security checkpoints and check-in for medical testing.

Proximity alarms which will go off if a wearer is within six feet of another person for more than five seconds. Team and league staff will be required to use one of the alarms, while they will be optional for players. The alarms will not collect GPS locations or other data about personal movement.

Biometric ring, a high-tech tool the league is making available to players is a biometric ring, which can record vital signs such as heart rate, respiratory rate and body temperature. In theory, that data could help alert teams if a player is at risk to contract COVID-19, or could already have it.