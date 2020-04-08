SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Donates 10,000 Masks to Greek City to Fight Coronavirus

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers donated 10,000 surgical masks to the Athens suburb of Zografou to help fight the coronavirus.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 10:57 PM IST
Share this:

Athens: Greek basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers donated 10,000 surgical masks to the Athens suburb of Zografou on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"The municipality of Zografou wants to express its great gratitude to the Antetokounmpo family for offering 10,000 masks to the residents of the city as a measure of protection against the Covid-19 virus," a statement from the municipality said.

The gesture from the family, "in addition to the substantial offer to the citizens of Zografou, proves the close bond that the Antetokounmpo brothers have with the city that remained for several years their home," it added.

Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis, last season's NBA MVP, and his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alexis grew up in poverty in their early days in Greece where their parents had arrived from Nigeria as immigrants.

They grew up selling merchandise in the streets of the capital in order to help their poor family, but basketball changed their lives and Giannis signed a $100 million four-year contract with the Bucks in 2016.

"I thank from the bottom of my heart the Antetokounmpo brothers for their generous offer which acquires even greater dimensions because it takes place during these difficult times for the entire planet," said Zografou mayor Vassilis Thodas.

"With their offer they confirm that they have not forgotten the city and when the nightmare of the coronavirus is over, the municipality will honour Giannis and his brothers accordingly," he added.

The municipality announced that the masks donated by the Antetokounmpo family will be immediately distributed to employees in the region and to vulnerable groups.

On Wednesday the Greek government announced 52 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total to 1,884. Greece has so far reported 83 deaths from the virus.

.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,274

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    410

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,083,289

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,489,457

    +58,538

  • Cured/Discharged

    318,876

     

  • Total DEATHS

    87,292

    +5,258
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres