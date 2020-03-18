NBA Star Kevin Durant Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Report

New York: Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on Tuesday, less than a week after the global outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," 10-time NBA All-Star Durant was quoted as saying.

The Nets had said earlier on Tuesday that four of its players were isolated and under the care of team physicians after testing positive for coronavirus but did not identify the individuals.

Durant signed with the Nets last summer but has been sidelined by an Achilles injury sustained during last season's NBA Finals when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting," the team said.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff."

Three of the players were asymptomatic while one was showing symptoms of the rapidly-spreading virus days after the Utah Jazz reported that two of its players had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Nets last played against the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 10. A day later, the league suspended its season until further notice, as the coronavirus pandemic hit major sporting events across the globe.