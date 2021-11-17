NBA: Stephen Curry Becomes All-time Leader in Three-Pointers made

The National Basketball Association’s all-time three-point record was broken by Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry during his 40-point performance against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Curry now stands with 3366 three-pointers made, surpassing two-time NBA Champion Ray Allen who held the top spot with 3358 threes.

Curry has made this record his own in the first month of the 75 th Anniversary Season. The celebrations for the same started prior to the season with NBA India announcing Ranveer Singh as it’s Brand Ambassador. In addition, NBA Style was launched as a lifestyle-focused platform to showcase the convergence between pop culture and basketball.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have started the season 11-1 and have the best record in the league so far. The Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-93 in the game Curry broke the three-point record.

The Warriors’ next three games are against the Charlotte Hornets (Monday), Brooklyn Nets (Wednesday), and Cleveland Cavaliers (Friday).

