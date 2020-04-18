SPORTS

1-MIN READ

NBA-themed Face Masks to Contribute to Fighting Hunger Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA-themed face masks (Photo Credit: store.nba.com)

NBA-themed face masks (Photo Credit: store.nba.com)

NBA-themed face masks sales in the United States will benefit Feeding America and those in Canada will benefit Second Harvest.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 9:32 AM IST
New York: Coronavirus-conscious NBA fans will be able to buy team-themed fabric face masks, with sales proceeds going to fight hunger, the league said Friday.

"As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC's recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public," Kathy Behrens, the NBA's president for social responsibility, said in a statement.

"Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league's efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19."

The masks are being produced in a joint effort between the league and jersey manufacturer Fanatics and are available on NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com.

Sales in the United States will benefit Feeding America and those in Canada will benefit Second Harvest.

Teams that sell masks through their own e-commerce sites will also donate proceeds to the charities in support of affiliated food banks in their respective cities.

